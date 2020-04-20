Retail

Office Depot Refinances Credit Facility, Retires Term Loan

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Office Depot Retires Loan, Refinances Facility

In an effort to streamline its capital structure, Office Depot has refinanced its current asset-based credit facility with a new five-year arrangement and has retired its term loan credit agreement due in 2022. The retailer’s new $1.3 billion asset-based credit facility is comprised of a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility in addition to a $100 million first-in, last-out facility, according to an announcement.

Office Depot Chief Executive Officer Gerry Smith said in the announcement, “As validation of our strong financial position and balance sheet, we’ve taken actions to streamline our capital structure by repaying the term loan in full, reducing annual interest expense, and increasing and extending our committed credit facility to 2025.”

Smith continued, “Combined with the $87 million in cash proceeds from the Timber note maturity in January, these actions further simplify our balance sheet and reinforce our liquidity position as we navigate the current environment created by the recent global health crisis that has unfolded in our nation.”

Office Depot borrowed an overall $400 million with the new credit facility at the time of the closing of the deal. Those funds, as well as available cash on hand, were used to pay the rest of the $388 million balance on the term loan and roughly $66 million in other debt.

The retailer foresees saving roughly $14 million in yearly cash interest expense and $75 million in mandated yearly amortization payments by completely removing the term loan. According to the announcement, “The new credit facility was significantly oversubscribed with strong lender support and provides substantial financial flexibility to continue the Company’s transformation efforts.”

In separate news in February, Office Depot was turning its focus to B2B eCommerce to bolster its revenue following disappointing fourth-quarter results. The retailer reportedly aims to harness its strength in serving businesses, healthcare organizations, educational institutions and government agencies. It can service those industries both online and offline via its business solutions division, which provides merchandise and custom procurement offerings in addition to its CompuCom technology division.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

Gig workers were already on track to become roughly half of the U.S. workforce in 2019. Now, gig work is taking on critical new importance as the U.S. economy and millions of unemployed Americans navigate the effects of COVID-19. Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and her guests, Payoneer CEO Scott Galit, Wonolo VP of Supply Monica Plaza, and Roadie Founder & CEO Marc Gorlin, for a virtual live panel discussion about the expanding gig economy, how it will play out across industries in 2020, and the systems and services needed to support a surge in remote workers.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
4.2K
Legal

FTC Files Case Against RI Firm Allegedly Posing As SBA Lender; Company Claims Error

Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy
4.1K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Working On Bankruptcy Plan

Facebook HQ Facebook HQ
3.6K
Coronavirus

Facebook Nixes Large Gatherings, Events Through June 2021

Amazon Gets Initial Approval For Deliveroo Deal Amazon Gets Initial Approval For Deliveroo Deal
3.6K
Investments

Amazon Gets Initial Approval To Invest In Deliveroo

What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal' What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal'
3.4K
Coronavirus

The Great Reopening 101: What We Know About The Phased Return To ‘Normal’ So Far

Google Google
3.4K
Payment Methods

Google Close To Launching Smart Debit Card

SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans
3.2K
Loans

SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve
3.2K
Coronavirus

The Fed Communicates Rule Change For The SBA’s PPP

US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds
3.2K
Coronavirus

US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds; Michigan To Provide Season Ticket Refunds

3.1K
Digital Onboarding

Securing The Bank’s Digital Front Door

Weekender Weekender
2.9K
News

PPP, Cross-Border AP, Stimulus Funds Top This Week’s News

Today in Payments Today in Payments
2.7K
News

Today In Payments: Uber Expects Revenue Plunge; Coronavirus Triggers First GDP Decline In China

New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come 'Soon' New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come 'Soon'
2.6K
Coronavirus

Schumer: New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come ‘Soon’

Love In The Time Of COVID-19 Love In The Time Of COVID-19
2.5K
Coronavirus

Love In The Time Of COVID-19

JPMorgan: $26B Of SMB Relief Loans In Pipeline JPMorgan: $26B Of SMB Relief Loans In Pipeline
2.5K
Loans

JPMorgan: $26B Worth Of SMB Relief Loans In The Pipeline