Retail

Owner ByteDance Aims To Grow Beyond TikTok Into eCommerce

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
TikTok

As it aims to contend with tech companies around the world and capitalize on the velocity of TikTok, ByteDance Inc. is reportedly aiming to grow into eCommerce, games and other segments as well as rolling out new apps. The firm, which is based in China, is piloting music streaming in Indonesia and India, bought game developers and rolled out a financial services app, The Wall Street Journal reported.

It is not certain that the efforts of ByteDance will succeed per the report. A number of its products are aiming to go into sectors that have heavyweights already, with the inclusion of Spotify Technology SA and Ant Financial Services Group’s Alipay as well as Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat Pay. A video-based messaging app, Duoshan, that ByteDance made to go up against the WeChat messaging service was reportedly not successful following its launch.

Advertising executives have conjectured that ByteDance could debut a subscription service when it comes to TikTok. The company did not comment to WSJ for the piece. And the news outlet noted that officials from the firm hadn’t given an indication that it was planning that kind of offering. By bolstering its offerings, however, it would reportedly diversify, help retain users and provide the company with additional user data.

Matthew Brennan, a tech consultant based in China, said per the report, “They are building an ecosystem which has less risk, which does not solely rely on one product.”

News surfaced earlier this year that ByteDance’s TikTok has been creating a new music streaming offering to take on streaming services in the class of Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. It had also come to a licensing arrangement with Merlin, a global agency that represents many artists and independent music labels, to have music used legally on the technology’s platform wherever the app is available.

The news was said to have importance as the deal was reportedly the first big music licensing arrangement that the firm announced as part of its wider music industry efforts.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.8K
B2B Payments

CORT On Using Mobile, Visual Purchasing To Solve B2B Event Payments Friction

housing market rising housing market rising
3.7K
Real Estate

US Home Sales Hit Highest January Peak In Years

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers
3.5K
B2B Payments

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Scaling Real-Time Payments

3.4K
Security & Fraud

How FIs Can Win The Battle Against ‘Smarter’ Payments Fraud

3.3K
Ridesharing

Coronavirus Fear Infects NYC Ridesharing

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption
3.1K
B2B Payments

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption

SumUp, U.K. FinTech, Mastercard, Business Payments Card, b2b, digital payments, SumUp, U.K. FinTech, Mastercard, Business Payments Card, b2b, digital payments,
2.9K
B2B Payments

SumUp, Mastercard Intro Business Payments Card

Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit
2.8K
Retail

Cereal Makers Aim To Move From Sweet Tooth To Healthy Profit

HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management
2.7K
B2B Payments

HDFC Taps Mastercard, SAP Concur For T&E Tech

Mastercard Plans European Cybersecurity Center Mastercard Plans European Cybersecurity Center
2.5K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard Introduces European Cybersecurity Center

Fintech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M Fintech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M
2.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

FinTech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M

fourth quarter earnings fourth quarter earnings
2.3K
Earnings

LendingClub CEO Heralds ‘Transformative’ Radius Bank Buy

citi, contour, trade finance, blockchain, B2B, singapore, banking, Voltron, letters of credit, citi, contour, trade finance, blockchain, B2B, singapore, banking, Voltron, letters of credit,
2.2K
B2B Payments

Citi Joins Trade Finance Network

Blue Apron looks for buyer Blue Apron looks for buyer
2.2K
Subscription Commerce

Merger, Sale Among Ingredients For Meal-Kit Maker Blue Apron

2.1K
Mobile Applications

China Asks Tech Firms For Apps To Track Health, Travel Amid Outbreak