Retail

Pandemic Prompts Designer Bag Price Hikes

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
luxury handbags

Lines outside of Chanel in China started growing when lockdowns eased and people clamored to trade sweatpants for luxury. But now those lines are just getting longer and branching out to more countries as rumors began circulating that prices for luxury handbags were about to soar.

A source told WWD that luxury brands started hiking prices in France on May 7 and hit other stores across Europe on May 11. The U.S. could see higher prices on May 25. 

Louis Vuitton raised prices two times since February, the company told WWD. Conversely, Prada and Gucci told WWD they don’t have price hikes in the works right now.

Chanel said on Wednesday (May 13) that it was upping prices between 5 percent and 17 percent worldwide because of price hikes in materials due to the pandemic. “These adjustments are made while ensuring that we avoid excessive price differentials between countries,” the company said, as reported by Reuters.

American consulting firm Bain & Company estimated that global luxury sales could drop off by as much as 35 percent in 2020. Top designer brands could up prices to offset those losses, which are largely related to the pandemic.

“It’s a strategy to defend margins,” Luca Solca, luxury goods analyst at Bernstein, told Reuters. 

Tiffany jewelers upped prices 10 percent on some items in South Korea, a Seoul store manager told the news service.

“Tiffany regularly reviews its pricing strategy including within each of the markets in which we do business to reflect among other things, currency fluctuations and business input costs,” a Tiffany spokesperson said.

Chinese consumers account for 35 percent of the global personal luxury goods market, Bain’s research shows.

Luxury brand executives told Bain that January started strong but otherwise “closely mirrored the spread of the virus.” 

Online luxury has remained resilient, but brand name stores and department stores have seen sharp drops, a PYMNTS study shows. Bain & Company said it anticipates that recovery to 2019 levels will not occur until 2022 or 2023.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal
3.9K
Faster Payments

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For A New Economic And Global Normal

Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability
3.4K
Loyalty & Rewards

Why Cultivating Customer Loyalty Has Become The Crucial Commerce Capability

Ease And Innovation For Credit Union Loyalty Ease And Innovation For Credit Union Loyalty
3.4K
Credit Unions

For Credit Unions, An Innovation Mantra: ‘Easy Is The New Loyalty’

Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns
3.3K
Safety and Security

FTC To Probe What User Info Zoom Collects

Giact Uncovering Lessons Amid Emerging PPP Loan Fraud Giact Uncovering Lessons Amid Emerging PPP Loan Fraud
3.1K
Security & Fraud

What Lenders Are Learning About Emerging PPP Loan Fraud

PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments
3.0K
B2B Payments

Citi: Healing Broken PPE Supply Chains With Streamlined Cross Border Payments

click to pay, digital first payments click to pay, digital first payments
2.9K
VISA

Visa Expands Visa Token Service, Eyes eCommerce ‘Balancing Act’

cryptocurrency cryptocurrency
2.7K
Cryptocurrency

Pandemic Sparks Mainstream Interest In Bitcoin

Artificial Intelligence Brain Corp Artificial Intelligence Brain Corp
2.7K
Intelligence of Things

AI-Powered Robots Help Retailers Build Cleanliness As ‘Brand Value’

Simon to reopen 50 percent of mall locations by next week Simon to reopen 50 percent of mall locations by next week
2.7K
Retail

Simon Eyes Opening Half Of Its Malls This Week

Disney-reopening-travel-retail Disney-reopening-travel-retail
2.7K
Travel Payments

Variations On A Theme (Park) And What Disney Signals For Brick-And-Mortar Leisure

Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel
2.6K
Travel Payments

Booking Holdings Chief Says Gov’ts Should Incentivize Consumer Travel

digital banking digital banking
2.6K
Banking

Green Dot and the Changing (Digital) Face of Banking

2.6K
Mobile Applications

How Brick-and-Mortar Banks Can Seize The Digital Moment

Africa, delivery Amazon Africa, delivery Amazon
2.5K
eCommerce

Jumia: How The ‘Amazon Of Africa’ Is Navigating A Pandemic-Induced Explosion In Digital Payments