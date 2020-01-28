Pinterest Lets Consumers Virtually Try Lipstick

To help consumers see what they would look like with different lipstick shades before buying them, Pinterest has rolled out a new feature that lets users try them out in the digital world. To access the new function, users can bring up the “Lens” smart camera and select “Try it.” They can then enter phrases related to lipstick into Pinterest’s search engine, according to reports.

Beauty and makeup are common points of discussion on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, but Pinterest is also a popular place for those seeking personal care and beauty products. Over 52 million people search and engage with beauty information on its platform each month in the United States. A 2018 GfK study noted that 87 percent of personal care and beauty pinners visit the platform when thinking about what to buy.

Pinterest reportedly won’t change photos through skin smoothing or other methods, so that consumers can get a good idea of how lipstick appears on them. The feature has also been combined with the site’s existing skin tone range feature, which enables users to shop for similar lip shades with skin tones that match theirs.

More try on-enabled categories and beauty products will reportedly come to Pinterest in the future.

In separate news, Pinterest announced a new feature in November that lets users make purchases from a select number of online shops as it keeps growing. The Pinterest Shop feature has hundreds of what the firm has dubbed “product pins.” Users can choose between 17 curated “shops,” per news at the time.

Pinterest has seen continued growth, with ad revenue rising 47 percent more than the prior year – faster than Google and Facebook, even with a missed company outlook and falling revenue, per a report in November.