Retail

Starship Technologies Rolls Out Robot Food Delivery In Arizona

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Starship Rolls Out Robot Food Delivery In AZ

Amid increasing demand for contactless delivery, Starship Technologies has rolled out a robot food delivery offering in Tempe, Arizona. The firm has been increasing its commercial services, with a plan to expand to 100 colleges by late summer of next year, per reports.

Ryan Tuohy, who leads Starship Technologies’ business development, said in a statement, “The demand for contactless delivery has expanded exponentially in recent weeks. We’re looking forward to serving the Tempe community as more people are looking for ways to support local businesses while spending more time at home.”

The Tempe service will start by deploying more than 30 autonomous robots from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day in a geofenced area near Arizona State University that encompasses multiple eateries and a residential neighborhood. Consumers can order from three restaurants: Tempe City Tacos, Fate Brewing Company and Venezia’s Pizza.

Beyond Tempe, Starship brought on a grocery delivery service in the nation’s capital last month and grew to Irvine, California. The company also increased its service area in Milton Keynes in Britain. The firm said it intends to expand into more cities in the week to come.

As previously reported, Starship Technologies planned to expand and deliver everything from pizza to Starbucks to university students throughout the nation. The newest campuses to receive the delivery robots were George Mason University, University of Pittsburgh, Northern Arizona University and Perdue University, per the August report. Students can use the company’s app around the clock for deliveries and can also use a meal card if the products they are ordering are covered in the plan. At the time, it was noted that delivery fees usually range from $1 to $2, and the items typically arrive within a half-hour.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
27.3K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

Trulioo digital identity Trulioo digital identity
12.1K
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity

Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In SMB Loans Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In SMB Loans
6.9K
Loans

Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In Loans To Boost Economy

amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus
5.6K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Pulls Plug On Its Shipping Service

Away Luggage Company Furloughs Half Its Staff Away Luggage Company Furloughs Half Its Staff
5.0K
Retail

Away Luggage Company Furloughs Approximately Half Its Staff

US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears
4.3K
Fraud Attack

State-Backed Hackers Playing On COVID-19 Fears, US And UK Warn

Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators
4.0K
Aggregators

Data: Consumers Lose Their Appetite For Delivery Aggregators

Robots could see more use in grocery stores due to the pandemic Robots could see more use in grocery stores due to the pandemic
3.0K
Automated Retail

Groceries Enlist Robots For Stocking, Deliveries

Blockchain Blockchain
2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Tesla Tests Blockchain To Speed Up Trucking Shipments in Shanghai; Bank Of England May Team With Companies On Digital Currency

2.9K
API

How Banks Use APIs To Forge Stronger Client Bonds

POS, restaurants, Toast, startups, coronavirus POS, restaurants, Toast, startups, coronavirus
2.7K
Coronavirus

POS Toast Cuts Staff In Half As More Restaurants Close

disbursements tracker Ingo Money disbursements tracker Ingo Money
2.7K
Disbursements

Trōv: Why Insurers Still Cling To The Paper Check

2.6K
Coronavirus

FIS: Prepare To Be Caught Off-Guard

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers
2.6K
Mastercard

Mastercard Pledges $250M In Help For Small Businesses

Mastercard’s Ethoca On Helping With Chargebacks Mastercard’s Ethoca On Helping With Chargebacks
2.5K
Payment Methods

Mastercard’s Ethoca On Helping Merchants Grapple With The Upcoming Chargeback Deluge