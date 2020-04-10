Starship Rolls Out Robot Food Delivery In AZ

Amid increasing demand for contactless delivery, Starship Technologies has rolled out a robot food delivery offering in Tempe, Arizona. The firm has been increasing its commercial services, with a plan to expand to 100 colleges by late summer of next year, per reports.
Ryan Tuohy, who leads Starship Technologies’ business development, said in a statement, “The demand for contactless delivery has expanded exponentially in recent weeks. We’re looking forward to serving the Tempe community as more people are looking for ways to support local businesses while spending more time at home.”
The Tempe service will start by deploying more than 30 autonomous robots from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day in a geofenced area near Arizona State University that encompasses multiple eateries and a residential neighborhood. Consumers can order from three restaurants: Tempe City Tacos, Fate Brewing Company and Venezia’s Pizza.
Beyond Tempe, Starship brought on a grocery delivery service in the nation’s capital last month and grew to Irvine, California. The company also increased its service area in Milton Keynes in Britain. The firm said it intends to expand into more cities in the week to come.
As previously reported, Starship Technologies planned to expand and deliver everything from pizza to Starbucks to university students throughout the nation. The newest campuses to receive the delivery robots were George Mason University, University of Pittsburgh, Northern Arizona University and Perdue University, per the August report. Students can use the company’s app around the clock for deliveries and can also use a meal card if the products they are ordering are covered in the plan. At the time, it was noted that delivery fees usually range from $1 to $2, and the items typically arrive within a half-hour.
