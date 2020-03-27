Retail

Tesco Places Quantity Restrictions On eCommerce Orders

Tesco

As shoppers stockpile items over the COVID-19 crisis, U.K. grocer Tesco will let shoppers order up to 80 items through the internet. The cap of 80 had been put into place so shoppers would not be prevented from their typical weekly routine, Reuters reported.

The company said, according to the report, “By introducing this new limit, we can get more orders onto each van, allowing us to release significantly more delivery slots over the coming weeks, as part of our efforts to ensure all customers can access the essentials they need.”

Prior to the emergency, the usual eCommerce order would have under 60 products. However, the average had risen in recent times because of extremely big orders of more than 100 products.

The grocery chain has requested that shoppers who can do so safely visit brick-and-mortar locations in lieu of eCommerce shopping. As a result, it can have more times available for those who are more susceptible to the coronavirus.

The grocery vertical in the United Kingdom is contending with exceptional demand over the coronavirus crisis while shoppers stockpile supplies as they are worried about a lengthy time of isolation. Bars, educational institutions, restaurants and cafes have also had to shutter. Grocery organizations have had difficulty maintaining stock on their shelves.

In separate news, Target’s curbside grocery pickup plans have been shelved for the moment as COVID-19 makes the service too great of a health risk for all involved. The coronavirus has required individuals to practice social distancing.

The retail company put the service on ice for now because the grocery pickup idea would bring about too much human contact as well as a risk of viral contagion. It said that it wouldn’t have time to educate people on the correct social distancing processes.

The emergency has brought about a drastic change in shopping behavior, with individuals stockpiling large amounts of some products, so they don’t need to leave the house too often.

