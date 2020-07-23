Retail

The Thread Shop Rolls Out Jimi Hendrix Online Merch Store

To offer the merchandise and music of a music legend in a single destination, The Thread Shop has rolled out an eCommerce Jimi Hendrix store in collaboration with Experience Hendrix L.L.C and Authentic Hendrix LLC. The rollout comes as a result of a deal inked between the firms last year, according to a Wednesday (July 22) announcement.

Howard Lau, senior vice president and head of The Thread Shop, said, “With this launch, fans now have access to a new digital store experience that brings together a wide range of exclusive and original Jimi Hendrix products, with incredible content from his legendary music catalog from Sony Music’s Legacy Recordings.”

The new Jimi Hendrix eCommerce shop provides items such as collectibles, accessories and attire, encompassing a selection of T-shirts, hoodies, accessories and an army jacket. With the rollout, Jimi Hendrix becomes a part of a number of classic and modern music stars on The Thread Shop’s lineup such as Led Zeppelin, A$AP Ferg and Bob Dylan.

The Thread Shop, which is a music merchandising company from Sony Music Entertainment, provides a number of retail and licensing options via eCommerce, merch tables on music tours, brand tie-ups, tailored designs and events as well as pop-ups. It brings together in-house clothing designers with the Creative Group of Sony Music to offer customized design work.

Janie Hendrix, CEO and president of Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix, said in the announcement, “Our relationship with The Thread Shop and Sony in the development of this online store opens the door to the world wider, and gives fans greater access to products that represent Jimi in a beautiful way.”

In separate Sony news, the company debuted its Xperia 1 II flagship handset in February — a technology that was described as the company’s first 5G capable phone. 5G technology is set to compose 15 percent of global mobile connections by 2025 per GSMA.

