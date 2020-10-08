In today’s top retail news: an Israeli startup has launched an interactive kiosk that leverages voice technology, the 10.10 Shopping Festival counts Kroger and Ulta in its lineup, and AR is finding new applications in the COVID era.
Digital Kiosks Upgrade to Voice Commerce
The voice commerce category continues to find ways to be innovative. Case in point: Israeli startup Touchless.ai recently introduced a new intuitive voice management solution that turns any interactive kiosk into a touch-free, easy-to-use interface.
10.10 Shopping Festival Gains Traction With Kroger, Ulta
Before Oct. 13 rolls around, the U.S.-based 10.10 Shopping Festival aims to capture some early holiday spend. Originally the brainchild of Coresight Research, the event is an attempt to build a shopping festival on the order of Singles’ Day in China. The retail participants are mostly specialty stores, with a sprinkling of major chains such as Ulta, Kroger, Guess, Jos. A. Bank and ProFlowers.
Augmented Reality Expands Its Applications Amid the Pandemic
Augmented reality (AR) is finding some killer applications during the pandemic, most notably in the cosmetics and automotive businesses. Recent developments in both categories show striking progress for the technology.
Best Buy Plans to Start Black Friday Deals on Oct. 13-14
Best Buy plans to start its Black Friday deals on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 to assist customers in beginning their holiday shopping season safely and ahead of schedule, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 8) announcement.
