Best Buy Plans To Start Black Friday Oct. 13-14

Best Buy plans to start its Black Friday deals on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 to assist customers in beginning their holiday shopping season safely and ahead of schedule, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 8) announcement.

The retailer indicated that customers have more ways to purchase than in the past with touch-free curbside pickup and new store safety measures.

Customers can get promotions from a Black Friday advertisement, which has not been published yet, such as a deal on a 70-inch smart television.

And, if a My Best Buy member buys an eligible item and the price of that product falls under his or her purchase price before Nov. 28, the retailer will reimburse the member for the difference. The retailer said in the announcement that “limitations apply.”

Best Buy also noted that purchases that occur between Oct. 13 and Jan. 2 of next year have a lengthened return timeframe that extends up to Jan. 16 of next year.

The retailer also noted that touch-free curbside pickup is available and ready in an hour. A customer can make an order through the web and choose the “Curbside Pickup” option as well as their closest retail location.

After that time, the customer can park in spot in the “Curbside Pickup” area and tell the retailer that he or she is there. The retailer’s workers will then bring the order straight to his or her vehicle as they adhere to safety and social distancing measures.

Best Buy reported in August that domestic comparable eCommerce sales spiked 242 percent for Q2 FY21. The merchant also experienced an enterprise comparable sales rise of 5.8 percent.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said in an announcement at the time that the company was “reporting strong quarterly results in the midst of unprecedented times.”

Best Buy reported $1.71 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share on revenues of $9.9 billion. The result beat analyst estimates of $1.08 on revenue of $9.71 billion.