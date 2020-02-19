Retail

Walmart Aims To Build Décor, Clothing Business

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Walmart

Walmart is still seeking the right combination of fashion and home, while its online shopping initiatives have been rewarded with an eCommerce grocery purchase boon. Marc Lore, who is Walmart’s U.S. eCommerce business president and chief executive officer, said the merchant is dedicated to providing shoppers with an attractive assortment of online goods, and, for that reason, it bought brands such as Bonobos, CNBC reported.

Lore was one of the company leaders who talked at the retailer’s investor day about how Walmart is joining its physical locations with its website and apps. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, for his part, also promoted the firm’s formidable brand stable but noted that the retailer wants to sell more home goods as well as clothing. He also affirmed the firm’s strong spending to build its online shopping business.

“We’ve invested a lot to do it, but we’re now in a position to play offense in an omnichannel game,” McMillon told analysts as well as investors. “We’ve got a strong set of chess pieces to work with.” Walmart has dedicated billions to bolster its eCommerce business. It purchased Jet.com in 2016 for $3.3 billion. As of that time, it has purchased online home and apparel brands, with the inclusion of Eloquii and Bonobos.

Walmart is still at work trying to figure out how to anticipate and adapt to the preferences of shoppers. McMillon, in one case, said Walmart locations didn’t have the correct mix of apparel during the Christmas season. He noted that its apparel “looked like red and green” and had too high a quantity in the lower price ranges.

In December, news surfaced that Walmart was collaborating with autonomous vehicle company Nuro to roll out a new pilot program that will test autonomous grocery delivery in the Houston market. The service was to use R2 — Nuro’s custom-built delivery vehicle — and autonomous Toyota Priuses, all powered by the proprietary hardware as well the software of Nuro.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund, softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund,
3.0K
Investments

SoftBank Earmarks $1B For eCommerce, Healthcare And FinTech In LatAm

Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca
2.9K
Retail

Hershey’s, Nestlé Supplier To Offer Mass Production Of 3D Printed Chocolate

rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest
2.8K
Investments

Rakuten Dumps $1.4B In Tech Holdings, Including Pinterest Stake

Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company. Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company.
2.6K
Facebook

Zuckerberg Talks Guidelines For How To Regulate Facebook

bitcoin-singapore bitcoin-singapore
2.5K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Binance Applies For Singapore Crypto License; CFTC Files Charges In Digital Ponzi Scheme

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news
2.4K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stake In Kroger

Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b
2.4K
B2B Payments

French FinTech Closes $4M For New Neobank

australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news
2.3K
B2B Payments

Aussie Tax Office Reminds SMBs To Pay Debt

coronavirus-japan-china-economy coronavirus-japan-china-economy
2.2K
International

Japanese Sales Tax Triggers 6 Pct Economic Contraction

Visa Visa
2.2K
VISA

Visa, Accor Team To Push Loyalty Past Points To Preference

2.1K
Intelligence of Things

Cisco On The Future Of Safe And Smart Cities

Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending
2.1K
Economy

Gov’t: US Manufacturing Spend Dips As US Consumer Spending Rises

2.0K
Brexit

N26’s UK Customers Scramble After Bank’s Exit

Masterclass Masterclass
2.0K
Credit Unions

The $500B Consumer Lifestyle Opportunity Credit Unions Are Missing

digital banking digital banking
1.9K
Digital Banking

Creating LATAM’s Commerce ‘Digital Value Chain’