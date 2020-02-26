Retail

Walmart And Asda Seek Third-Party Investment

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Asda supermarket

Walmart and its U.K. supermarket arm Asda are reportedly looking for an investment from a third party, after a failed attempt to merge with competitor Sainsbury’s, according to a report by Reuters

Walmart said discussions with potential buyers of a stake in the supermarket chain followed “inbound interest,” but that “no decisions have been made.”

“We are currently considering whether there is an opportunity for a third party to invest in Asda, alongside Walmart, in order to support and accelerate the delivery of Asda’s strategy and position Asda for long term success,” Walmart and Asda said on Wednesday (Feb. 26).

The potential buyers, Walmart said, share the company’s desire to grow the business in the region. Asda is the number three supermarket in the U.K., behind number one Tesco and number two Sainsbury’s.

Walmart purchased Asda for $8.7 billion in 1999, and after the merger with Sainsbury’s didn’t go through, it said that it was considering putting the grocery store on a different stock market listing. 

“While we are not rushing into anything, I want you to know that we are seriously considering a path to an IPO — a public listing — to strengthen your long-term success,” Judith McKenna, Walmart International CEO, told Asda managers at an event in Leeds in northern England in May.

The Chief Executive of Asda, Roger Burnley, said last year that an initial public offering (IPO) could happen for Asda in the next two years.

McKenna said the firm treats all of its properties differently, but that it has a main focus regardless of location. 

“Walmart does not have a one-size-fits-all approach to operating its international markets, but a consistent focus on strong local businesses powered by Walmart,” said McKenna.

On Wednesday, Walmart said an IPO was a good long-term plan for Asda.

“Asda is a great business with a clear strategy for the future and Walmart is committed to ensuring it has the resources and support it needs to deliver that strategy,” Walmart said.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded. The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded.
4.1K
International

Fates Of Millions Of Chinese SMBs Await Banks’ Actions On Virus

credit-karma-intuit-acquisition credit-karma-intuit-acquisition
3.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Intuit Reportedly Set To Spend $7B To Buy Credit Karma

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

digital bank brexit digital bank brexit
3.4K
International

JPMorgan Chase To Open UK Digital Bank By Year’s End

Fifth Third Fifth Third
3.1K
B2B Payments

Fifth Third Links Rejected Business Borrowers To Alt-Lender

Paypal wants to focus on small business credit. Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.
3.0K
B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

If Antitrust Issue Stops Merger E-Trade Would Get $525M From Morgan Stanley

billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b
2.6K
B2B Payments

Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
2.5K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
2.5K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset

Tesco Tesco
2.5K
International

Tesco To Refocus Business After $357M China Sale

G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies. G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies.
2.4K
Taxes

G20 Determined To Change How Big Tech Is Taxed

wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA, wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA,
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Email Scam Victim Sues Bank Claiming Lack Of Fraud Protection

2.4K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia