Walmart unveiled the details for its Walmart Drive-in today (Aug. 5), an outdoor movie theater experience that will entertain Walmart customers with a wide variety of films, from nostalgic favorites like “The Goonies” and “Back to the Future” to recent hits like “Black Panther.”

Not that anyone really needs an excuse to watch a group of misfits flee a family of criminals and find a pirate treasure.

The retail giant teamed with the Tribeca Film Festival to organize this series of free events. The two worked together on the Tribeca Drive-in, which opened in July.

Walmart also launched 50 Camp by Walmart this summer, a virtual camp that families can engage with via the Walmart app.

The Drive-in will be at 160 Walmart locations around the country and will have 320 showings from Aug. 14 through Oct. 21.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, in a press release emailed to PYMNTS. “The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve.”

Actress Drew Barrymore is set to virtually host the Drive-in. She and other celebrities will also make surprise in-person appearances at select locations.

Customers can view the showing locations and times and reserve a space at www.TheWalmartDriveIn.com.

PYMNTS reported back in March that drive-ins around the country were seeing a boost in business, as indoor theatres closed and were shunned amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now in August, things are at a standstill as consumers opt to stream movies and shows at home and theatres are navigating the reopening process.

Rev up your DeLorean. For now, we have the drive-in.

