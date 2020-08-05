Retail

Walmart’s New Subscription Service Is Once Again Delayed

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Walmart’s New Subscription Service Is Delayed

In a bid to challenge Amazon, Walmart had planned to launch a new subscription service called Walmart+ in July — but that month came and went, and there was no sign of the retail giant’s next big move.

The plan is to compete with the Amazon Prime subscription service. The Walmart service, which will cost $98 a year, will encompass everything from same-day delivery for grocery and general merchandise to discounts and early access to deals.

According to Vox Media’s Recode, Walmart is “close” to unveiling the service, but it’s unclear whether the retailer has set a new deadline for the subscription program. Other questions remain, including whether the program will be unveiled nationwide or with a more localized rollout.

A Walmart spokesman declined to comment to Recode.

Earlier this year, Walmart said it could start testing the new program as soon as March, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the start date.

While Walmart has a larger stake in the grocery business than Seattle-based Amazon, the Arkansas-based retailer fears that the online giant could eat into its business as more people shift to digital shopping due to the pandemic.

Walmart has a big hill to climb: Amazon Prime has been around for 15 years and now has 150 million members globally. In addition, Amazon Prime offers express delivery of groceries and other items, along with access to a large catalog of TV shows and movies, as well as discounts at Whole Foods stores.

While the pandemic has boosted Walmart’s sales, its eCommerce department is still only around an eighth of Amazon’s. Amazon is valued at $1.56 trillion compared to Walmart’s $337 billion, Vox said.

“COVID-19 has [redirected] the trajectory of subscriptions into the future, because the notions of convenience, safety and access that were appealing to subscribers before have only been accelerated now that they are reconsidering the true cost of going to the store or the mall, browsing aisles and racks, finding something they like and then bringing it home,” Dan Burkhart, CEO and co-founder of Recurlytold PYMNTS.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

6.3K
Security & Fraud

FinCEN Warns Of COVID Scams Targeting FIs, Consumers

5.4K
Loans

Rubio: Revamped PPP, SMB Loan Programs Aim To Smooth Out ‘Uneven Recovery’

3.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Price Rises Above $12K For 30 Minutes; Colorado Lottery Partners With Chainlink For Contest

Restaurant Transactions Dip Amid Coronavirus
3.1K
SMBs

CEOs Predict ‘Wave Of Permanent Closures’ Unless More Relief Is Given To SMBs

HSBC
2.9K
Banking

HSBC Sees Profits Fall As Bad Debts Top $6B

2.4K
B2B Payments

The AP Approach Behind Ethically Sourced Chocolate

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Phone
2.2K
Mobile

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Smartphone

2.2K
Debt

Consumers Use Stimulus Money To Pay Down Credit Card Debt

2.1K
B2B Payments

JPMC: Why Working-Capital Trade Finance Is On The Rise

2.0K
Amazon

NY Joins Other States In Amazon Antitrust Probe

BBVA Teams With Google Pay
2.0K
Digital-First Banking

BBVA Teams With Google Pay To Offer Digital Bank Accounts

Why Heal Is Bringing Back Medical House Calls
2.0K
Healthcare

Is There A Doctor In The House? Why Heal’s CEO Thinks There Should Be

1.9K
Earnings

Big US Corporations Exceed Earnings Predictions During Economic Low Point

Digital Platforms And The Illusion Of Monopoly
1.9K
ANTITRUST

Big Tech And The Optical Illusion Of Monopoly