Retail

Walmart To Equip Employees With Customer Service App

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Walmart Employees To Get Customer Service App

Walmart is giving customer-facing employees a new tool to help them answer shoppers’ questions.

A smartphone app called “Ask Sam” will equip associates to look up prices, product locations, information on sales and other matters of potential customer interest, Meng Chee, Walmart’s executive vice president and chief product officer, wrote today in a post on the company’s blog. Walmart initially tested the app at Sam’s Stores last year, he said.

“Our goal as a product organization is to create products, services and platform capabilities that make our associates’ and customers’ lives easier,” he wrote.

Chee noted that the app should give associates more confidence in fielding customers’ queries and enable them to do so more efficiently.

Because the app employs machine learning, Chee said, it should “become more sophisticated with higher levels of accuracy over time.”

Moreover, he continued, Walmart will monitor the kinds of questions associates are encountering and adjust store operations accordingly.

While many of Ask Sam’s features are designed for frequent use, another set of capabilities has been included for emergencies. An emergency alert system will allow quick transmission of information to all employees in an area. One alert, Chee wrote, advises workers to stay inside a store. “This alert is utilized when an emergency is near the associate’s store, and advises associates to use lockdown procedures, moving associates and customers to a secure area.” Another alert “instructs associates to implement evacuation procedures, getting associates and customers out of harm’s way,” he added. Finally, there’s an “all clear” alert for use when a situation has been resolved.

In other news, on July 20, Walmart announced a $3.5 billion technology expansion in Canada. Walmart said its five-year plan aims to “to generate significant growth and to make the online and in-store shopping experience simpler, faster and more convenient for Walmart’s customers.”

The retailer also announced last week that it will open more health clinics in Greater Atlanta by the end of the year.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

13.5K
Cloud Banking

When FIs Move To The Cloud, It Pays To Start At The Bottom

8.3K
Digital Payments

From Paper To Digital To Money On Demand: Who’ll Lead The Way?

work from home
5.5K
Economy

America’s Work-From-Home Transition Will Have Many Economic Ripples

Dave Reports Data Breach Involving 7.5M Users
4.2K
Security & Fraud

FinTech Dave Reports Data Breach Involving 7.5M Users

CEO Davies Exits Revolut After One Year
3.9K
Personnel

CEO Davies Exits Revolut After One Year

Movile CEO On LATAMs Mobile Commerce Ecosystem
3.9K
Mobile Commerce

Movile CEO On Building Latin America’s Mobile-Commerce Ecosystem

Boomers, Seniors Also Shift To Digital Shopping
3.6K
eCommerce

Boomers And Seniors Are Shifting To Digital Shopping, Too

cannabis banking
3.0K
Bank Regulation

California Bill Offers Banking Support For Cannabis Businesses

Bitcoin Rallies Above $8K After Two-Month Low
2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Tops $10K; Malaysia SC To Expand Digital Wallet Regulations

Monetization Key For B2B Payments Digitization
2.5K
B2B Payments

Helping CFOs Monetize The B2B Payments Digital Transformation

Walgreens’ Pessina To Exit CEO Role
2.3K
Retail

Walgreens’ Pessina To Exit CEO Role; Will Move To Executive Chairman

2.3K
Digital Payments

India’s UPI Hits $1.34B In June Transaction Volumes

2.3K
Security & Fraud

German Central Bank Seeks Tighter Change Post-Wirecard ‘Scandal’

Shellfish Industry Tries DTC Strategy
2.3K
Retail

Shellfish Industry Turns To DTC To Boost Profits

SAP
2.2K
IPO

SAP To Take Qualtrics Public