As a way to decrease large gatherings in its stores amid COVID-19, Walmart will have its usual single-day Black Friday promotions during three weekends next month instead.

The retailer will start the promotions through the web on November 4 and new promotions will follow in retail locations on Nov. 7, the Associated Press reported.

Then, another event will start on the web on Nov. 11 and a sales event in retail locations will occur on Nov. 14.

It will finish its discounts through the web on Nov. 25 and have new promotions in retail locations on Nov. 27.

Walmart Chief Merchandising Officer Scott McCall told the newswire, “If the deal is right, customers are willing to shop earlier.”

McCall indicated that the retailer had to reconsider Black Friday at the time that COVID-19 was declared. The executive pointed out that a number of holiday products set to go to brick-and-mortar shops were sent to online fulfillment hubs instead.

The country’s biggest merchant indicated that a greater portion of its doorbuster promotions would be reserved for the web as a method to direct customers away from its physical locations.

As it stands, a number of stores are beginning their holiday promotions this month. Amazon typically has its yearly Prime Day sales promotion in July but postponed it to this week. Retailers like Walmart and Target are having holiday promotions in line with it.

The news comes as Amazon Prime Day has arrived, a promotional event that is expected to make for some serious spending action among shoppers.

Estimates before the official kickoff from eMarketer were calling for worldwide sales of almost $10 billion.

Of the overall $9.91 billion forecast in Prime Day 2020 worldwide sales, American consumers are forecast to generate $6.17 billion.

That, as it so happens, represents a large pick-up on last year’s Prime Day that brought about $6.93 billion in salesworldwide and $4.32 billion domestically.