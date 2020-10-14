Cross-border money transfer firm Western Union is continuing its 35-year partnership with Kroger, the country’s biggest grocery chain, WU said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct. 14).

The longtime relationship gives Kroger customers a way to send money digitally in person or by using the online portal. In-person at more than 2,300 stores, customers can transfer money in the U.S. or abroad, pay bills or buy money orders.

“For 35 years, our companies have shared a common purpose: enabling millions of connections between family and loved ones to send or receive money globally and locally,” said Jean Claude Farah, president of global networks at Western Union.

Farah added that the two companies have grown together, enhancing and streamlining their offerings to better serve customers “in the manner that is most convenient to them.” He said that WU's relationship with Kroger has evolved “consistent with Western Union’s strategy” to serve a wide range of customers.

Western Union has more than 500,000 locations in 200 countries and territories. People can pick up funds from any U.S. bank account or at any of the more than 54,000 terminals in the U.S.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing, collaborative relationship with Western Union while offering our customers choice for money movement with global scale. This happens when we work with a global leader that continues to innovate and adapt to meet evolving customer needs,” noted Kate Ward, president of Kroger Personal Finance.

Kroger Health announced earlier this month that it is extending its collaboration with GoodRx by three years. The companies first started working together in 2018 to offer Kroger customers exclusive savings of up to 85 percent off the list price of commonly prescribed medications.

Last month, Kroger reported a 127 percent jump in eCommerce revenue in the second quarter. The company also reported that overall sales (minus fuel) grew 14.6 over Q2 2019, while operating profit soared 43 percent year over year to reach $820 million.

The World Bank forecasted in May that due to the shutdown caused by the pandemic, remittances will decline by 20 percent to about $445 billion.