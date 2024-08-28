Davidoff’s Digital Makeover Aims to Elevate the Luxury Cigar Brand’s Consumer Experience

Oettinger Davidoff AG, an independently owned, Swiss luxury goods company that specializes in tobacco products and accessories, recently updated its Davidoff of Geneva digital storefront to better showcase its commitment to quality and customer experience.

This week that storefront design earned the company notable recognition.

BigCommerce, an open software-as-a-service (SaaS) and composable eCommerce platform for fast-growing and established business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) brands and retailers, honored Oettinger Davidoff AG with a first place in the design category at this week’s 2024 Big Customer Awards presentation. The awards highlight brands that have demonstrated exceptional creativity and innovation on the BigCommerce platform, enhancing the shopping experience for their customers.

In an interview with PYMNTS, Mario Martic, manager team leader Digital Business, Global Marketing & Innovation at Oettinger Davidoff AG, explains that the redesign aims to create a seamless user experience while reflecting Davidoff’s heritage.

“Our goal was to develop a storefront that guides customers smoothly and immerses them in the Davidoff world,” Martic said. “The new design emphasizes clear navigation, intuitive information architecture, and a full brand immersion.”

Foremost among project goals was a clear user navigation and an intuitive information architecture and immersion, “using our signature marketing assets to enhance the Davidoff experience,” Martic noted.

The result is a storefront that not only guides customers effortlessly but transports them into the world of Davidoff, reflecting the company’s passion and dedicated craftsmanship and innovation.

“Our primary objective was to create a seamless user experience that showcases the Davidoff brand’s premium quality and heritage,” Martic added.

The extensive product and taste information on the site is tailored to enhance the customer experience because “we want to support and guide each customer in discovering their ideal Davidoff product,” Martic explained. The approach includes customized content, intuitive product placements, and gift-giving guidance, which aims to mirror the sophistication of Davidoff’s cigars.

“We want to support and guide each customer in discovering their ideal Davidoff product, ensuring that every interaction with our brand is as refined and satisfying as the cigars we craft,” Martic said. “We do not only offer customized content and intuitive product placements, but also a gift-giving guidance which allows customers to select the perfect present.”

Balancing the needs of both knowledgeable enthusiasts and new customers poses a challenge, Martic noted, but added, “Creating a design that caters to both connoisseurs and newcomers presented a delicate balancing act. At Oettinger Davidoff, we strive to be the industry leader in every aspect, including how we communicate our products. Davidoff’s philosophy, “Time Beautifully Filled,” guides all our endeavors, especially in marketing.”

Using innovative graphics and videos, the company displays its products while bringing the Davidoff lifestyle to life.

“This approach allows us to demonstrate our commitment to quality and craftsmanship while engaging customers in a visually stunning and emotionally resonant way,” Martic explained. “Through these interactive elements, we aim to fill our customers’ time beautifully, just as our products do, creating a seamless connection between our brand promise and our digital presence.”

Success of the storefront design is measured through various metrics, Martic said.

“We employ industry-standard metrics to gauge the success of our storefront design, focusing on both user engagement and sales performance,” he explained. “Key performance indicators include conversion rate, average order value, and customer feedback through net promoter scores (NPS), all crucial for refining the digital storefront and enhancing customer engagement. For us, it is of utmost importance that we continuously monitor these metrics to refine our digital storefront, ensuring that it drives sales and aligns with our commitment to excellence, but above all that we continuously entertain and captivate our audience.”

A judge’s comments summarized why Davidoff walked off with first place in the design category.

“Davidoff of Geneva provides a beautiful and performant design, but what caught my eye the most was the extensive amounts of information available,” according to the judge. “Particularly for this kind of industry, the robust product and taste descriptions, interactive graphics, videos, along with informational posts, history, craftsmanship, FAQs, customer service, make the site highly engaging and informative whether you know anything about the products/industry or not.”

For all PYMNTS retail coverage, subscribe to the daily Retail Newsletter.