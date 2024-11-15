From Sneaker Obsession to D2C Success: How Richard Brown Built Proof Culture

Proof Culture founder and CEO Richard Brown’s love of sneakers began long before he ever thought of turning his passion into a direct-to-consumer business. He vividly remembers the thrill of getting his first pair of LA Gears when he was a kid, carefully laying them out on his bed and plotting the perfect outfit to match. That moment sparked a lifelong obsession with sneakers — not just as a fashion statement, but as a symbol of identity and pride.

“Proof Culture was a no-brainer for me,” Brown told PYMNTS. “I’ve been a sneakerhead since I got my first pair of name-brand kicks in fifth grade — some white and black LA Gears. I remember it like it was yesterday. That moment cemented my belief that a sneakerhead isn’t defined by how many pairs you own, but by how they make you feel. That first pair of sneakers sparked something in me — a passion for the feelings sneakers evoke.”

Turning Frustration Into Opportunity

Over the years, however, Brown found himself frustrated by the lack of reliable products to keep his sneakers in prime condition. What started as a personal quest to protect his sneakers soon turned into something bigger: Proof Culture, a company built on the belief that sneakers deserve as much care as they give people. From a simple solution to his own problem, Proof Culture has grown into a successful direct-to-consumer business — one that resonates with a dedicated community of sneaker lovers.

“I tried countless ways to care for my kicks,” Brown said. “Some worked and others failed miserably. Ultimately, I needed real solutions to keep my sneakers looking their best and that’s where Proof Culture was truly born. I started by solving my own needs, creating products I could count on: high-quality laces, a versatile sneaker cleaner and crease protectors I actually enjoyed using. That’s when I knew I was onto something bigger. I realized others out there had the same challenges and desires for products they could trust.”

Using that inspiration, Proof Culture evolved beyond Brown’s personal quest for reliable sneaker care solutions. Since its founding in 2018, Brown has channeled his passion for sneakers into creating products that not only meet the needs of fellow sneakerheads, but also elevate footwear care and maintenance. Proof Culture, he said, is more than just a brand — it’s a community that shares a commitment to keeping kicks looking fresh.

“What truly sets us apart is how we treat our customers,” Brown said. “I look to brands like Zappos and Chick-fil-A as examples of how great customer service should feel — sometimes subtle, sometimes grand. We work hard to bring back that rare, high-touch service that makes people feel genuinely cared for. Whether it’s including a little surprise in the packaging or ensuring our team brings a positive, helpful attitude to every interaction, we want customers to feel great about their experience with us.”

Brown calls himself a “demanding customer, so if something doesn’t meet my standards, we don’t sell it. Every product must pass my own test: does it solve a real problem, and am I truly satisfied with it? Quality is non-negotiable and we’re investing resources into sustainable solutions to ensure our products not only work well but contribute positively to the industry.”

Leveraging D2C Data

As a direct-to-consumer (D2C) business, Proof Culture leverages customer data and feedback, adapting to customer needs, Brown said. Proof Culture’s largest demographic mirrors himself: men around 40 with disposable income who are passionate about sneakers. But the company’s customer base is diverse, with a nearly equal split between men and women, and ages ranging from teenagers to those in their 50s.

“We see a mix of collectors, enthusiasts, and casual wearers who all value keeping their kicks looking great,” Brown said. “Quality, experience, and packaging all play a huge role in our approach. In a market with plenty of alternatives, I believe how you value your customers makes all the difference. That means engaging with them authentically and going the extra mile, whether it’s adding something special to their purchase, focusing on impeccable packaging, or ensuring our products feel premium from the first interaction. And, of course, the product itself has to be top-notch. If it’s laces, they need to look fantastic and be comfortable. If they’re replacement laces, they have to match perfectly. Every detail matters, and I think that’s what resonates with our customers.”

Running an eCommerce brand, though, is not without challenges, Brown explained. Proof Culture has faced supply chain disruptions, including rising shipping costs after the COVID-19 pandemic. He has invested in nearshoring, reducing reliance on long, complicated supply chains, which helps mitigate inventory delays and reduces risks of stockouts.

Brown’s commitment to the brand extends beyond the product, Brown said, adding, “it’s about staying connected to the people who use Proof Culture’s products every day.”

Whether it’s through reviews, social media comments, or direct messages, Brown listens to what customers have to say, using their input to refine and perfect the brand’s offerings.

“There’s no better gauge of what we’re doing right — or wrong — than hearing directly from customers,” Brown said, “We actively take this feedback and use it to reinforce what’s working or improve areas where we could do better.”

Transforming With the Digital Economy

As Proof Culture grows, Brown said, ensuring a smooth, secure, and customer-friendly digital experience has become essential. Recognizing the reliance on online shopping, his team has made the purchase process as easy and flexible as possible for their customers, offering a range of payment options.

“When deciding which options to implement, we prioritize simplicity and security,” Brown said. “We’re always considering the experience we want our customers to have, ensuring that transactions are both seamless and secure. With a founder who spent years working in tech, we’re constantly exploring how we can use technology not just to enhance the checkout experience, but also to capture and analyze customer feedback quickly. This approach helps us stay in tune with our customers’ preferences, so we can make informed, customer-driven decisions that improve every aspect of their interaction with Proof Culture.”

Staying ahead of payment trends is vital to providing a seamless customer experience, Brown said. “We’ve definitely observed trends toward buy now, pay later [BNPL] options and contactless payments, especially among younger demographics. We adopted contactless payments early on and offer buy now, pay later through Shop Pay [Shopify powered by Affirm]. We also respond to direct customer requests for other payment methods, like Cash App, and have embraced these where possible.”

Having started the company in his garage, Brown never imagined Proof Culture would one day be featured in Forbes and Entrepreneur. “It’s been an incredible and humbling ride and I’m excited to see what’s next for us,” he said.