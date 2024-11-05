Target Plans Holiday-Themed Upgrades In Store and Online

Target is getting a holiday makeover as retailers prepare for a potentially tepid shopping season.

The retailer announced recently that it would be turning its physical and digital retail presence into a “fantastical destination” for the holidays, outfitting stores with things like peppermint swirl decor — in Target’s standard red and white colors — and (in some stores) a nine-foot stuffed bear named Berry.

In addition, Target is making some changes to its digital presence, including seasonal animations on social media and its website, and gift-giving tools and suggestions.

“The holidays are a time when anything is possible, especially with Target by your side to bring magic to every grocery trip or gift-seeking mission,” Cara Sylvester, Target’s chief guest experience officer, wrote on the company’s blog.

“From peppermint swirls that provide a nostalgic, comforting touch to charming Fantastical Forest characters that greet guests as they explore what’s new, Target is the place where ease, affordability and joy come together to make ordinary moments — like prepping for a holiday dinner or picking up a last-minute gift — into something extraordinary.”

The news comes amid reports that American retailers could be scaling back their holiday-themed purchases — Christmas trees and decorations, for example — in anticipation of muted sales this season.

As noted here Tuesday (Nov. 5), Walmart — the world’s largest retailer — has scaled back the amount of holiday-themed goods it will carry this year.

Charles Sizemore, chief investment officer with Walmart investor Sizemore Capital Management, told Reuters the retailer regularly examines information on consumer spending behavior, including credit card data.

“They have done the research on their consumer. And what they have concluded is that the holiday season is not going to be as strong,” he said.

Meanwhile, Target announced last month that it would lower regular prices on more than 2,000 products for the holiday shopping season.

Coupled with the price reductions it has made on more than 8,000 items since May, the retailer says it will have reduced prices on more than 10,000 items by the end of the holiday season compared to last year.

“The current economy presents challenges for millions of Americans, with many living paycheck to paycheck,” PYMNTS wrote soon after this announcement.

“Inflation is palpable, leading consumers to trade down in their purchasing decisions and seek out retailers that offer the best deals. As mass merchants ramp up their holiday promotions, understanding the financial context in which they operate is crucial.”