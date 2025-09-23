Green Dot Says Speed, Not Swag, Wins Customer Loyalty

Highlights
Frictionless checkout and instant post-purchase service are now baseline expectations for loyalty.
Green Dot’s Renata Caine explains why “speed is the new standard,” from gig payouts to refunds.
Trust grows when brands embed invisible payments, strong fraud controls and clear consent.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments: Green Dot, Renata Caine
