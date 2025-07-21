Kelly Cook on David’s Bridal’s Aisle to Algorithm to Amazon Strategy

Highlights
David’s Bridal CEO Kelly Cook gives Karen Webster the scoop on the brand’s new Amazon partnership, launching The Edit by DB Studio to offer affordable, high-quality dresses for weddings and beyond — directly on the world’s largest retail platform.
The move signals a bold shift from traditional bridal retail to a digital-first, multi-occasion fashion and media company, with AI and data driving future growth.
Cook emphasizes trust, speed and convenience as David’s leverages Amazon’s logistics and reach to serve shoppers who demand both style and seamless online experiences.
Watch more: David’s Bridal Bets on Amazon Partnership to Deliver Speed, Data and Style
