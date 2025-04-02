PayPal Brings Personalized Ads Offering to UK Shoppers

PayPal is bringing its PayPal Ads program to the United Kingdom.

The solution, first introduced last year in the United States, lets brands and merchants show personalized ads to interested consumers based on previous purchases, according to a Wednesday (April 2) press release.

“Commerce and advertising are deeply connected, and we believe that the advertising solution we are building at PayPal will become a must-use marketing and revenue channel for merchants big and small,” said Mark Grether, general manager for PayPal Ads. “…In a world where shopping is agentic, invisible and everywhere, brands need a partner that can help them reach these empowered shoppers. PayPal — and its wealth of consumer knowledge — will help brands and merchants not only respond to demand but also thrive in this new commerce ecosystem.”

The PayPal Ads solution will be launched in the U.K. in phases, with customers beginning to see ads starting in July, per the release.

The program delivers insights based on “scaled shopping intent and transaction data” for relevant users, letting brands create messaging and campaigns.

“The solution enables interested PayPal users to discover relevant brands and products that enhance their shopping experience, while also helping merchants grow their business,” the release said.

PayPal debuted PayPal Ads last spring, tapping Grether — former head of advertising for Uber and a 20-year veteran of the sector — to lead the project.

The program’s expansion comes as hyper-personalized customer experiences are essential for fueling digital engagement and customer loyalty. Driven by concerns over fraud and the need to remain competitive, retailers are honing in on tailored interactions to improve customer satisfaction and retention.

Narvar Chief Technology Officer Ram Ravichandran told PYMNTS in an interview published in January that hyper-personalized experiences, including the ones that happen post-purchase, boost customer loyalty and competitiveness, “thanks to the widespread availability of advanced large language models from providers like OpenAI and Anthropic.”

Consumers expect sophistication in their retail experiences — whether it’s intuitive chatbots, smart product recommendations or seamless support. Hyper-personalized experiences offer higher customer satisfaction, increased average order values and stronger brand loyalty over the long term, he said.