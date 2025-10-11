The Weekender: Pumpkin Spice Has Gone Off the Rails (Again)

The first cold front grazes the map, and suddenly the economy smells like a bakery.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Baristas are pulling double shifts. Marketers are testing 1,000 shades of orange. And somewhere in a product lab, a person with a budget labeled “seasonal experimentation” just asked, “But what if we made it pumpkin spice?”

We at The Weekender are pro-autumn and anti-monotony, and this year’s pumpkin-palooza has gone gloriously weird. So, we hunted down the off-the-radar PSL-adjacent buys you can actually snag this weekend, from trash bags to multitools, plus where to click “add to cart.”

Why This Flavor Still Owns Fall Commerce

Two decades after Starbucks turned barista shorthand into a seasonal juggernaut, the Pumpkin Spice Latte returned nationwide Aug. 26 with a new pecan cortado riding shotgun because even Goliaths refresh their SKUs.

Meanwhile, the pumpkin portfolio continues to expand. Dunkin’ and Goldfish revived their limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Grahams for 2025, proof that licensing and nostalgia can still mint retail moments.

Grocery aisles are following suit. Chobani’s pumpkin spice creamer is back, and Instacart said pumpkin spice creamer orders spike 1,459% in the fall. That’s not a trend; that’s a calendarized demand curve.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Even hard goods are getting in on the act (wait until you see the multitool below). In other words, pumpkin spice has moved from flavor to full-blown merchandising strategy.

10 Pumpkin-Spice Curios Available Now

Bottom Line for Brand Nerds

Pumpkin spice isn’t just a flavor, it’s a permission slip for limited drops, collabs and margin-friendly seasonals across categories. It’s predictable enough to plan inventory and wild enough to break the internet. (Some of these are already sold out.)

The result is a fall mini-economy where scent, shade and schtick become SKUs, and consumers keep showing up with carts at the ready.