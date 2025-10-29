Walmart and Eli Lilly to Offer In-Store Pickup for Zepbound With Direct-to-Consumer Pricing

Consumers will soon be able to pick up single-dose vials of the weight loss drug Zepbound at Walmart pharmacies and pay the same price they would pay through the manufacturer’s direct-to-consumer online platform, LillyDirect.

The offering is made available through a collaboration between medicine company Eli Lilly and Company and Walmart, the companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 29) press release.

It will be available at Walmart pharmacies across the United States by mid-November, allowing users of LillyDirect to select a local pickup option during the checkout process, according to the release.

The in-store pickup option at Walmart pharmacies offers single-dose vials of Zepbound at LillyDirect’s self-pay pricing, or direct-to-consumer pricing, per the release.

“Life is busy, and this will help people discover new, easy ways to get their medication,” Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy at Walmart, said in the release.

This is LillyDirect’s first retail collaboration and its first time offering Zepbound at self-pay pricing at a retail pharmacy location, according to the release.

The pickup option at Walmart will give customers additional choice and convenience in how they get their medication, per the release.

Jennifer Mazur, senior vice president and general manager of LillyDirect, said in the release that the collaboration aims to streamline access to this prescription medication and reduce challenges people face in managing a chronic disease like obesity.

“By combining LillyDirect’s innovative, patient-centered platform with Walmart’s nationwide pharmacy footprint, we’re expanding options for patients facing access challenges, making it easier to start and stay on authentic Lilly medicine,” Mazur said.

Walmart has nearly 4,600 pharmacies nationwide, according to the release.

Eli Lilly launched LillyDirect in January 2024, describing it as a digital healthcare platform for obesity, migraine and diabetes patients. The company said the platform offers access to independent healthcare providers and direct home delivery of certain Lilly medicines via third-party pharmacy dispensing services.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Digital Platform Promise: What Baby Boomers and Seniors Want From Digital Healthcare Platforms” found that there is a shift toward consolidated online healthcare portals that streamline processes and foster proactive healthcare management.