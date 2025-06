Walmart reportedly aims to enable consumers to make purchases through TV remotes and interfaces while they are watching TV shows.

This plan is one of several that the retailer is working on after its $2.3 billion purchase of smart TV maker Vizio last year, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (June 17), citing its interview with Seth Dallaire, chief growth officer of Walmart US, at Cannes Lion 2025.

“You can imagine a world where you are sitting down with your family to watch a movie on your Vizio TV, and we’re able to then allow you to buy pizza,” Dallaire said in the report.

As it integrates Vizio, Walmart is also looking to expand its advertising footprint; offer more tailored ads on its TVs; offer the Vizio operating system to other TV manufacturers; and add that operating system to its private label TV brand, onn, according to the report.

When Walmart completed its acquisition of Vizio in December, the retailer said it aimed to bolster its retail media offerings.

“The acquisition of Vizio and its SmartCast Operating System allows Walmart to serve its customers in new ways to enhance their shopping journeys,” the company said at the time in a press release.

“It will also bring to market new and differentiated ways for advertisers to meaningfully connect with customers at scale and boost product discovery, helping brands achieve greater impact from their advertising investments with Walmart Connect — the company’s retail media business in the U.S.,” the firm added.

Walmart and Vizio announced the deal in February 2024, saying Vizio had more than 18 million active accounts and a growing advertising business.

The integration of shoppable ads into streaming content is becoming a reality, with companies like Disney, Amazon and Roku being among the pioneers in the space, PYMNTS reported in March 2024.

These efforts aim to reduce the steps between product discovery and purchasing by using shoppable TV to blend the realms of advertising and immediate consumer action.

When Instacart announced in October that it was expanding its advertising partnership with Roku, it said it would offer shoppable ads for consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies.

“With Instacart, people watching Roku can go from seeing an ad to getting the advertised products in their hands in as fast as an hour — shopping from their favorite retailers,” the company said at the time.