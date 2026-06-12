Amazon, Walmart and Target Clash in June Sales Events

June will be a big month for omnichannel retailer promotions.

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Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and Staples have each announced sales events that begin this month and overlap or partially overlap.

Chain Store Age reported on the events in a Thursday (June 11) report, saying that retailers’ counter-promotions to Amazon’s Prime Day followed that event’s shift from its traditional July timeframe to June.

Amazon announced June 2 that Prime Day will be held June 23-26. The event is open solely to Prime members. Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani told CNBC in a June 2 report that groceries and household essentials will be a “real focus” of this year’s event, with produce, hot dog buns and meats for as low as $1, and 50% off some personal care items.

Walmart announced June 9 that its Walmart Deals savings event will run June 22-28 and will take place both online and in stores. Eligible members of the Walmart+ paid membership program will get early access to an online assortment of deals that will be available only to them for the first 24 hours and then becoming available to all customers.

Target announced June 2 that Target Circle Deal Days will be held June 23-26, with current members of the Target Circle 360 paid membership tier getting early access starting June 22. The sale event is held both online and in stores and offers members of the free Target Circle loyalty program exclusive access to savings.

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Kohl’s announced Wednesday (June 10) that Kohl’s Deal Days will run June 23-28. This year’s event is two days longer than last year’s. The sales event is offered both in stores and online, and it offers free shipping on all Kohls.com orders. The event includes an Ultimate Kohl’s Cash Giveaway in stores on June 27-28 as well as Kohl’s Daily Deals online and in stores.

Staples announced Tuesday (June 9) that its Easy Deal Days will be held in store and online June 21 through July 4. The event offers savings to all customers as well as exclusive pricing and bonus points offers for members of the company’s Easy Rewards program. Select offers will be available only during the first week of the event, June 21-27.