Walmart Hits $1 Trillion as Amazon Bets on Alexa+ as Super Agent

Highlights
The old “Amazon = digital, Walmart = physical” rivalry is collapsing as both shift from defending their original models to actively neutralizing each other’s strengths.
Walmart’s $1 trillion valuation signals its rise as a tech-enabled commerce platform, while Amazon is refocusing on scalable physical retail and faster delivery to win in immediacy-driven categories.
The real competition now sits in payments, data and infrastructure, as both retailers converge on full control of the end-to-end commerce experience.
Corporate rivalries are traditionally cast in simple, static terms.