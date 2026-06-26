Walmart Wants to Turn the Living Room Into a Storefront
Amazon and Walmart are spending this week is summer sale mode. Amazon’s four-day Prime Day runs June 23 through June 26, while Walmart Deals started a day earlier and ends two days later. U.S. online spending across retailers reached $8.3 billion on Prime Day’s first day, up 5.3% from a year earlier, Adobe Analytics said. But the discounts are the visible skirmish. The more consequential contest is over who owns the advertisement, the screen and the data trail that lead to a purchase.