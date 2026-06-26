Walmart Wants to Turn the Living Room Into a Storefront

Amazon and Walmart are spending this week is summer sale mode. Amazon’s four-day Prime Day runs June 23 through June 26, while Walmart Deals started a day earlier and ends two days later. U.S. online spending across retailers reached $8.3 billion on Prime Day’s first day, up 5.3% from a year earlier, Adobe Analytics said. But the discounts are the visible skirmish. The more consequential contest is over who owns the advertisement, the screen and the data trail that lead to a purchase.

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Walmart’s agreement to buy French advertising startup Vibe.co, reported by The Wall Street Journal at $1.4 billion, turns its $2.3 billion Vizio acquisition in 2024 into more than a hardware bet. Vizio gives Walmart a place to show advertising in the living room. Vibe brings self-service software that lets smaller businesses buy connected-television ads. Walmart Connect supplies shopper data and the ability to compare ad exposure with purchases online and in stores. Think of Walmart as trying to own not only the shopping mall, but also the television station, billboard company and cash register inside it.

Advertising lets a retailer earn more from a customer relationship without carrying more inventory. Walmart’s global ad business grew 46% to nearly $6.4 billion in fiscal 2026 and another 37% in its latest quarter. Amazon’s advertising business, however, exceeded $70 billion over the latest 12 months, the eCommerce giant said in its latest earnings report. The gap remains vast, but Walmart’s growth and acquisitions show that it wants advertising to become a central profit engine rather than a side business.

Shoppable television is an important bridge. Instead of seeing a patio set during a program and searching for it later, a viewer can move toward a purchase from the screen, while the retailer can tell the brand whether the ad produced a sale. Independent analyst Andrew Lipsman called the overlap between retail media and connected television “a mega story in 2026.” NScreenMedia analyst Colin Dixon put the value more directly: “Definitive attribution makes the ads far more valuable to brands.”

Walmart has begun demonstrating the model. “Backyard Escapes,” a Vizio program hosted by Tan France, built supplier products into makeover content and directed viewers toward Walmart’s patio-and-garden assortment. Walmart said the value of merchandise sold during the related event was nearly 40% higher than a year earlier, digital sales increased more than 50%, and nearly half of purchasers were new to the category. Those are Walmart’s figures, not an independent audit, but they show the pitch: entertainment that also behaves like a storefront.

Amazon already operates a more mature version of that system. Prime Video, Fire TV and Amazon’s shopping data lets viewers add products to a cart from their television. In May, Amazon introduced Dynamic TV Creative, which changes an ad’s product details and call to action according to a viewer’s shopping behavior. Amazon said its interactive video formats generate four times as many add-to-cart actions and five times the purchase rate of standard streaming-TV campaigns. Those figures, too, are company-reported.

Vibe is Walmart’s attempt to broaden that opportunity beyond large advertisers. Its software is designed to let smaller companies, including Walmart marketplace sellers, launch television campaigns without a large agency or media-buying staff. That could bring more advertising demand to Vizio’s screens and give Walmart more campaign data with which to improve its system.

The implications extend beyond advertising. More ad profit could help either retailer invest in prices, delivery and membership benefits, intensifying the shopping competition. Consumers may get more relevant offers, but also more commercial messages in places once reserved for entertainment. If every home-improvement show starts to feel like an infomercial, the model will lose some of its appeal.

Amazon still owns the larger machine. Walmart’s moves show it is no longer merely matching Prime Day discounts. It is trying to control the path from inspiration on a television to a basket online or in a store. The sale events are the fireworks. The advertising infrastructure is the power grid, and Walmart has just spent heavily to build one.