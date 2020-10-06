Ridesharing

China's Didi Teams With WhatsApp To Offer Ride-Hailing Service In Brazil In One App

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

99, a Brazilian ridesharing service, will partner with Facebook-owned WhatsApp in order to take orders on the chat platform, letting users summon cars without having to use more than just the WhatsApp application, according to Reuters.

99 is owned by China-based Didi Chuxing Technology, Reuters reported.

The partnership, which has already launched in four cities in São Paulo state, will aim to target lower-income individuals who might not have the same capacity on their mobile phones to download apps, alongside people living in rural areas with weaker mobile signals, Reuters reported.

Livia Pozzi, operations manager for 99, said the partnership will "allow access to the service for a larger universe of people who will no longer need to download our app to order their rides," according to Reuters.

The rides ordered over WhatsApp will have to be paid in cash initially, although the app plans to allow for an instant payment system to be used down the road, Reuters reported.

This is Didi's first partnership of this kind, with the team-up poised to compete with U.S.-based Uber, which also has a strong following in Brazil, according to Reuters. However, as of late 2019, Uber was losing ground in the area in favor of Didi. Both companies are backed by SoftBank.

Didi claims around 30 percent of the market in the area — its biggest outside China. In a statement, Didi said the market has potential because of the comparatively low usage of delivery and rideshare apps in the area.

While the WhatsApp partnership is currently only in a few cities, Reuters reported that it's slated to expand to the rest of Brazil by the end of the year.

WhatsApp has 120 million users in Brazil, making it the app's second largest market after India, according to Reuters. Brazil boasts a population of around 210 million. Meanwhile, 99 has 20 million customers registered and over 750,000 active drivers in the country.

——————————

PYMNTS TV LIVE OCTOBER SERIES: B2B PAYMENTS 2021 – WHAT WILL YOU CHANGE? 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border. Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.2K
Investments

More Private Equity Managers Turning To NAV Credit Facilities

2.3K
B2B Payments

Nacha Adopts New Rules To Modernize ACH Payments

2.0K
B2B Payments

BlackLine Acquires Rimilia To Boost AI-Powered AR

1.9K
B2B Payments

RootAnt Ends Seed Round With $1.46M For Expansion

Burger King Social Commerce
1.9K
Social Commerce

Burger King, Steak-umm And Next-Level Social Media Marketing

1.6K
Apple

Apple Updates Website With Phil Schiller’s Replacement

1.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Drops To 23-Month Low; Bitcoin Use Up In Egypt

1.3K
B2B Payments

Visa’s Phalen: Collaborative Commerce Is B2B Payments' Next Act

1.3K
AML

Report: Helping Online SMBs Bridge The AML Compliance Knowledge Gap

Regal Cinemas
1.3K
Economy

Regal Cinemas Owner Cineworld Considers Temporary Closure Of US, UK Theaters

Monetization Key For B2B Payments Digitization
1.3K
B2B Payments

Moving The Business Payments Focus From Price To Process

1.2K
B2B Payments

Factoring Lands In The Mix Of Firms' Late Payments Strategies

1.2K
IPO

Ex-Uber Exec To File $250M SPAC IPO Backed By Former Google CEO

1.2K
Economy

Airbus Says Probable Future Of Airline Sector Grim

1.2K
Economy

James Bond’s License To Close Movie Theater Chains