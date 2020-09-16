Ridesharing

JPMC Nixes Uber Rides To Work For Junior Staff

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
J.P. Morgan Q2 Earnings

J.P. Morgan Chase is ceasing the pandemic practice of letting employees Uber to work on the company dime, according to Bloomberg.

The measure was put in place early in the pandemic in a move to ensure that employees below the managing director level could avoid public transportation, which was deemed to be more likely to carry the virus.

The new reversal was communicated by managers last week, Bloomberg reported, as more bank employees come back to work in offices in New York and London. Senior traders, too, will come back next week.

New York officials have been taking strenuous measures to ensure that the public transit systems are as clean and safe as possible to ensure that people can get back to taking them. Mask use is enforced, Bloomberg reported. Because of the attempts to return to normalcy, Bloomberg sources said J.P. Morgan Chase's policy would also start veering back to that of pre-pandemic ways.

That said, Bloomberg reported that the upcoming reversal of paying for Uber rides is causing some distress among the younger, lower level J.P. Morgan Chase staff members. Some staffers have expressed concerns that, as more companies make employees return to work, subway and bus usage will increase, thereby also increasing the risk of contracting COVID-19. The approaching colder months could possibly bring with them a new surge in virus infections.

J.P. Morgan Chase announced earlier this month that it would be bringing employees back to the office. Marc Badrichani, the company’s head of sales and research, and Troy Rohrbaugh, the company's head of global markets, made that announcement in conference calls last week and said there would be clearly-defined rules on how to proceed.

The banking giant appears to be something of an outlier, with other similar firms not requiring employees to return.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS TV OCTOBER SERIES: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – B2B PAYMENTS 2021 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border.

Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

33.8K
International

Report: Oracle Winning Bidder Of TikTok, Microsoft Out

18.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: IRS Offers $625K For Help Cracking Cryptocurrency Secrecy; Kuala Lumpur's IBF Net Eyes Blockchain For Recurring Payments

7.2K
Investments

SoftBank Considers Going Private After Asset Sales, Report Says

4.0K
B2B Payments

Deloitte Becomes First Of Big Four To Break Up Business

Ant Financial
3.9K
Regulation

New Chinese Rule Means Ant Group Must Set Aside At Least $731M And Register As Financial Holding Company

Nexus Rolls Out Enhanced Platform For B2B Supplier Payments
3.5K
B2B Payments

Nexus Debuts Enhanced Platform For Supplier Payments

3.3K
Digital Onboarding

NEW REPORT: Universities' Digital Onboarding Orientation

CFTC Charges Four In Crypto Scam; ECB Gets First Collectible Crypto; Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association Launched; MicroStrategy Names Bitcoin Main Reserve Currency
3.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: CFTC Charges Four In Alleged Crypto Scam; ECB Gets First Collectible Crypto

Starbucks Coffee
2.7K
Loyalty & Rewards

Starbucks Sweetens Rewards As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Membership Program

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need FinTech Operating System
2.6K
Digital-First Banking

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need A FinTech Operating System And Not Another Bank

2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

ByteDance To US: TikTok's Code Isn't For Sale

Gojek, Grab Renew Merger Talks
2.3K
Ridesharing

Gojek, Grab Renew Merger Talks With SoftBank’s Support

Spreedly On Rise, Value Of Subscription Economy
2.2K
Subscription Commerce

What’s Next For The 'Set It And Forget It' Subscription Auto Refill Economy

Grab Launches Microinvestments, Loans, BNPL
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Grab Fined For Privacy Breach For The Fourth Time

2.0K
B2B Payments

Standard Chartered Reports Blockchain Letter Of Credit Transfer Between Thailand, Vietnam