Ridesharing

Uber Gears Up For Earnings Report With Layoffs, Lime Investment

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Uber Announces Layoffs, Lime Investment

On the surface, it might look like Uber is heading off in two different directions as it readies for its earnings announcement slated for tonight (May 7).

On one hand, Uber announced today that it is “leading” a $170 million investment in Lime, which rents out electric scooters, electric bicycles and traditional bicycles, which seems to show that Uber is forging ahead, business somewhat as usual. (The ridesharing company was already a Lime investor.)

On the other hand, earlier this week, Uber said it is laying off 3,700 employees, while its CEO will not be taking a base salary this year. The ridesharing company’s move was the latest in bad news for the gig economy, which has been hard hit hard by COVID-19’s economic mayhem.

As reported by PYMNTS, there was talk earlier this week of Uber’s planned investment in struggling Lime.

In a letter to employees, Lime CEO Brad Bao said he was forced to lay off 80 employees, or 13 percent of its staff, due to the impact of COVID-19 on its business. It had already laid off 100 people as of January.

Uber’s announcement of layoffs follows the massive hit its business took from the pandemic. With most social distancing rules still in effect in the U.S., the ridesharing company’s business has nearly been put in park.

In response, Uber is ramping up other sources of revenue, such as its newly launched service, the Work Hub, for drivers who are seeking more hours now that ridesharing has ground to a halt. The Work Hub gives Uber drivers the opportunity to get some income doing work on Uber’s other platforms – such as Uber Eats, Uber Works and Uber Freight – as well as other options outside the Uber ecosystem, like Domino’s, Shipt and CareGuide.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Today in Payments Today in Payments
6.7K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
5.0K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

supermarket worker with mask supermarket worker with mask
5.0K
Coronavirus

Frontline Workers Want More Pandemic Hazard Pay

Ninja Van closes funding round Ninja Van closes funding round
3.8K
Investments

Singapore’s Ninja Van Delivery Startup Raises $279M

Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings
3.7K
Retail

New Yelp Feature Helps Local Businesses Promote Digital Offerings

Revolut card Revolut card
3.5K
Digital Banking

Revolut Eyes Consolidation, Looks To Buy Distressed Rivals

wells fargo, federal, state, investigations, Paycheck Protection Program, CARES Act, coronavirus wells fargo, federal, state, investigations, Paycheck Protection Program, CARES Act, coronavirus
3.4K
Security & Fraud

Federal, State Investigators Question Wells Fargo Over PPP Loans

Credit Unions, CUSOs Fighting Fraudsters Credit Unions, CUSOs Fighting Fraudsters
3.4K
Security & Fraud

Credit Unions, CUSOs Fighting Fraudsters

Nordstrom And Lord & Taylor Dampen Retail Reopening Plans Nordstrom And Lord & Taylor Dampen Retail Reopening Plans
3.3K
Retail

Nordstrom And Lord & Taylor Dampen Retail Reopening Plans

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
3.2K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard’s Playbook On Fighting Online Fraud’s Big Surge

Elan On Battling Card-Not-Present Fraud Elan On Battling Card-Not-Present Fraud
2.9K
Security & Fraud

Fight Card-Not-Present Fraud In A Card-Not-Present World

Nium, InstaReM, funding, FinTech, startup, singapore, visa, cross-border, payments, Nium, InstaReM, funding, FinTech, startup, singapore, visa, cross-border, payments,
2.9K
Cross-border Payments

Visa Leads Latest Funding For FinTech Startup Nium 

2.8K
Retail

Digital Declutters The Medicine Cabinet

2.8K
API

Bankers On Fixing B2B Payments API Flaws

fast track visa fast track visa
2.7K
VISA

Visa: FinTechs And Fast-Tracking The Road To Recovery