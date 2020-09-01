Ridesharing

Uber Will Use Tech To Ensure Riders Wear Masks

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Uber Will Use Tech To Ensure Riders Wear Masks

Uber will use the same technology it employs to ensure drivers are wearing masks to verify passengers do the same, the company said in an announcement Tuesday (Sept. 1).

Beginning in late September in the U.S. and Canada, and later in other regions, if a driver reports after a trip that the passenger wasn't wearing a mask, Uber will use selfie technology to ensure that passenger is wearing a mask as part of ordering future rides. Uber in May implemented software to ensure drivers are wearing masks while ferrying passengers.

"We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street,” Uber said in the announcement. “That’s why we’re expanding the same technology to riders, too.”

"As with the driver mask verification tool, this technology detects the mask as an object in the photo and does not process biometric information," Uber added in the announcement.

And what if a rider doesn't want to produce proof of a mask?

"As always, riders and drivers are free to cancel a trip, without penalty, if the other person isn’t wearing a mask," Uber said in the announcement. "As more and more riders and drivers take their ‘second first trip,’ we hope this increased accountability provides more peace of mind."

Mask-wearing has been widely cited by health officials around the world as an effective deterrent against the spread of COVID-19.

In explaining its mask policy when launching it in May, Uber said: "Everyone riding, driving, and delivering on Uber’s platform must wear a face cover or mask. We are not requiring surgical masks or N95 respirators, which are in short supply and should be conserved for healthcare workers. When wearing a face cover or mask, make sure it covers your face from the bridge of your nose down to your chin. Face covers can be made of cloth, should cover the mouth and nose, and be secured to your face."

In a separate effort to help combat the spread of COVID-19, Uber said in late July that it would share data about drivers and passengers identified by contact-tracers as having possibly been exposed to the virus with health agencies.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS AND AMAZON PAY CONVERSATION: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – CONSUMER TRUST

From tiny Main Street shops to the tech giants of Silicon Valley, companies are working fervently to revive and reinvent the economy. With a digital shift clearly dominating post-pandemic commerce, tune in to this three-day series to hear directly from Amazon Pay about new digital priorities, nurturing trust in virtual relationships, and the delicate balance of technology and tenderness that keeps humanity first in ever more digital lives.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.7K
CFO

Report: Putting An End To AP Invoicing Errors

online mortgage
3.5K
Real Estate

Blend CEO: Why Mortgage Lending Needs More Data, Not More Documents

2.5K
Payment Methods

PayPal’s ‘Pay In 4’ Expands Installment Credit Options For PayPal Users

2.3K
SMBs

New Report: How Online Marketplaces Can Capture The $129 Billion Small Business Seller Opportunity

How TikTok Could Help Walmart's Social Commerce
2.2K
Social Commerce

Why Walmart’s Knocking On TikTok’s Door

2.1K
Gig Economy

Meeting The Payments Needs Of Cross-Border Gig Workers

TikTok
1.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: China Must Approve TikTok Sale Under Its New Rules On AI

1.8K
Loans

SBA Eyes Fees Paid To Rocket Loans, Contractor In Loan Program

Neflix Makes Freebie Pitch To Hike Market Share
1.7K
Retail

Netflix To Offer Some Free Shows To Hike Market Share

1.7K
Security & Fraud

Visa Takes Aim At Unemployment Insurance Fraud

1.7K
Taxes

Temporary Payroll Tax Deferral Plan Starts Sept. 1

1.6K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: US Seizes Crypto Accounts Tied To N. Korean Cyberattacks That Stole $29M; Australia Probes Horse Racing Group Linked To OneCoin Crypto Scam

United Airlines
1.6K
Travel Payments

United Drops Change Fees On Domestic Flights

Reliance Fires Against Amazon In India Battle
1.6K
Retail

Reliance Retail Fires Shot Against Amazon In Battle For India

Credit Unions Are Betting On Microbusinesses
1.5K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions Are Betting On Microbusinesses