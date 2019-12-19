Security & Fraud

When The Text Message From The Bank Isn’t From The Bank

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
PSCU On The Multi-Layered Battle Against Fraudsters (And Bots)

In business – and especially in financial services and banking – trust is built up over decades, and can be destroyed in an instant.

And trust, as has been well-documented, is one of the hallmarks of consumers’ relationships with credit unions (CUs).

In an interview with PYMNTS, Jack Lynch, chief risk officer at PSCU and president of its CU recovery business, said that in the age of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, it is imperative for credit unions to look at various ways of building multi-layered systems of defense against attacks, and to be vigilant about protecting that trust.

The stakes are high, and tech is the weapon of choice in fraudsters’ ploys to gain access to sensitive data and drain accounts as they seek to exploit consumers’ trust in their CUs.

In the third quarter of 2019 alone, mass “bot” attacks on FIs and card accounts rose by 70 percent year on year, indicating that fraud is getting, well, faster.

The explosion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices also broadens the avenues of attack on consumers, said Lynch, especially with as many as 75 billion such devices in the field in just a few years. That may also mean fraudsters will eye mobile device takeovers as a tempting means of conducting their nefarious activities.

Lynch said that taking a multi-pronged approach against the bad actors involves technology, of course, but added that “from my perspective, credit unions also have to focus on the other two legs of the stool – the process and the people [within the firm].” Robust processes and dual controls within the FI, along with consumer education – especially as phishing attacks become more sophisticated and can spoof CU sites with uncanny accuracy – can keep fraudsters out of the ecosystem.

The Linked Analysis Defense

Lynch pointed to the fact that fraud has evolved in recent years, and markedly so.

Gone are the days of fraudsters sitting in their basements trying to hack passwords by brute force.

“With the explosion of devices out there today, you really do have to fight fire with fire,” he noted – especially as criminals are tapping into artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to conduct waves of attacks against FIs. He pointed out that PSCU has pursued a strategy of leveraging those same weapons – AI and ML – against those same attacks through Linked Analysis, a fraud-fighting solution.

Linked Analysis uses data points across the individual, card, device IP and departments within the institution to get a 360-degree view of whether a member is conducting legitimate business or has been compromised.

The connected efforts, driven by tech, can be far more effective than having hundreds of people staring at computer screens trying to detect patterns of fraud, Lynch told PYMNTS.

By way of example, he said that when an attack that originates in a call center and through the IVR, AI and ML can pinpoint the abnormal behavior, determine the various points of attempted access of a mobile device and put alerts in place that funnel back to the member. Those alerts ask whether that member is indeed trying to conduct a transaction.

“We are able to put strategies in place right now, before the attack becomes a broad compromise,” Lynch said.

Technology and a multi-layered approach to fraud-fighting are also critical in scouring the Dark Web and gathering intelligence to see what credentials may be on sale, and then taking steps to neutralize that activity – by rendering compromised card credentials useless, for example.

Looking ahead, as Lynch told PYMNTS: “It’s imperative for credit unions to start thinking about the shift to mobile. There’s no way with the ‘older tools’ that we’ll be able to keep up with the explosion of data. We’re going to have to continue to look at the channel to where the fraud is shifting – and the only way to address that is through machine learning.”

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. In the December 2019 Mobile Card App Adoption Study, PYMNTS surveyed 2,000 U.S. consumers for a reveal of the four most compelling features apps must have to engage users and drive greater adoption.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

What’s Next For Payments In The Next Decade: The 2020 Trendlines What’s Next For Payments In The Next Decade: The 2020 Trendlines
11.0K
Payments Innovation

What’s Next For Payments In The Next Decade: The Seven 2020 Trendlines

china, peer-to-peer, P2P, lending, Hebei, Hunan, small loan lenders, news china, peer-to-peer, P2P, lending, Hebei, Hunan, small loan lenders, news
7.3K
International

Chinese Province Shuts Down All P2P Lenders

venmo venmo
5.0K
Mobile Payments

PNC Blocks Venmo, Tells Users To Switch To Zelle

PayPal app PayPal app
3.9K
Payment Methods

Citi Treasury Services, PayPal Team On Global Mass Payouts

AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition In Test AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition In Test
3.7K
Security & Fraud

AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition At Airports, Stores

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s
2.7K
Today In Data

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In The 2020s

PYMNTS Top News in Payments PYMNTS Top News in Payments
2.5K
News

Top News In Payments: Antitrust Probe For Google Shopping Comparison Tool; Visa Warns Of Rise in Gas Station POS Cyberattacks

google, federal reserve system, FedNow, U.S. central bank, UPI, Reserve Bank of India, real-time payments, news google, federal reserve system, FedNow, U.S. central bank, UPI, Reserve Bank of India, real-time payments, news
2.4K
Faster Payments

Google Offers Advice To The Fed On FedNow

2.2K
Digital Banking

How N26 Is Changing Its Expansion Strategy, Competing For US Customers

Mastercard Launches UK’s First Digital Gift Card Mastercard Launches UK’s First Digital Gift Card
2.1K
Digital Payments

Mastercard Launches UK’s First All-Digital Gift Card

scooters scooters
2.1K
Ridesharing

Uber Says European Bike, Scooter Adoption Has Surpassed US

mobile wallet payment mobile wallet payment
2.1K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Pushing Forward, Pushing Back: Visa, Apple And PayPal

Facebook Tracks Store Purchases For Targeted Ads Facebook Tracks Store Purchases For Targeted Ads
2.1K
Retail

Facebook Now Tracks In-Store Purchases To Create Targeted Ads

2.0K
Bank Regulation

UK Regulator Looks To Expand Open Banking Beyond Banking

Payments Canada Announces New CEO Payments Canada Announces New CEO
2.0K
Personnel

Payments Canada Announces New CEO