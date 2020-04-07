Security & Fraud

Preparing For The Unknown With Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Preparing For The Unknown With AI, ML

“We cannot outright predict a pandemic any more than we can predict a data breach or an account takeover,” DataVisor CEO and Co-Founder Yinglian Xie recently told PYMNTS. “What we can do, however, is empower organizations to proactively spot burgeoning crises early and take decisive action before extensive damage occurs.” Learn how DataVisor uses artificial intelligence (AI) and unsupervised machine learning to mitigate everyday fraud, as well as very rare occurrences, in Black Swan from PYMNTS.

Read more insights and tips in Black Swan from PYMNTS.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus
27.9K
B2B Payments

BoA Receives $6B In SMB Loan Requests Within Hours

Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant. Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant.
21.8K
B2B Payments

Nationwide Says Business Banking Plans No Longer Viable

smbs-paycheck-protection-program smbs-paycheck-protection-program
11.4K
Loans

Bumpy First Days As Banks Grapple With SMB PPP Demand

Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets
11.2K
Mobile Wallets

New Data: 95 Pct. Of Consumers Don’t Use Mobile Wallets For In-Store Purchases

visa-fraud-covid-secret-service visa-fraud-covid-secret-service
8.8K
Fraud Prevention

How Visa And The US Secret Service Are Flattening The COVID-19 Fraud Curve

IPO, biotech, augmented reality, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, WiMi Hologram Cloud, coronavirus IPO, biotech, augmented reality, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, WiMi Hologram Cloud, coronavirus
7.9K
IPO

Biotech, Augmented Reality Startups Test Investment Appetite With IPOs

How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19 How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19
6.5K
Coronavirus

ClassPass CEO: The Feds Need To Flex Their Muscles To Help The Fitness Industry

How Financial Services Weather COVID-19 How Financial Services Weather COVID-19
4.1K
Coronavirus

Banks Tap Resilience To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news
4.0K
Economy

TurboTax Rolls Out Free Tool For Faster Stimulus Payments

wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans
3.5K
Loans

Wells Fargo To Cap SMB Bailout Loans at $10 Billion

apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri
3.2K
Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy
3.1K
Coronavirus

New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

amazon-coronavirus-delivery amazon-coronavirus-delivery
2.9K
Amazon

Is Amazon Missing Its Time To Shine?

Foursquare Foursquare
2.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

bullard-economy-coronavirus-unemployment bullard-economy-coronavirus-unemployment
2.3K
Economy

Fed’s Bullard Puts Positive Spin On Economy Despite Steep Job Losses