Fraudsters Exploit Banks’ Blind Spot in Internal Transfers

Highlights
Traditional fraud prevention assumes that a successful login guarantees safety for the rest of the session, but modern threats like social engineering, malware and deepfakes show that login is only the start of the risk.
While banks focus on monitoring external money exits, they can often neglect internal transfers, which fraudsters exploit as they are treated as routine and low-risk, and often occur instantly without authentication.
Future fraud defense requires evaluating every interaction in real time with active and silent authentication, balancing user experience and security.
Watch more: Need to Know: Entersekt, Mzu Rusi
