Amazon Developing Augmented Reality Glasses for Consumers and Delivery Drivers

Amazon is reportedly developing augmented reality (AR) glasses for consumers and for delivery drivers.

The company aims to launch the consumer product late next year or early in 2027 and the delivery driver one as soon as the second quarter of 2026, The Information reported Wednesday (Sept. 10), citing unnamed sources.

According to The Information report, the AR glasses for consumers will feature microphones, speakers, a camera and a full-color display in one eye.

The AR glasses for delivery drivers will have features that help with the sorting and delivery of packages, according to the report.

Both products will use the same underlying technology, but only the consumer one will have a full-color display, the report said.

It was reported Aug. 22 that Meta will debut its first pair of smart glasses with a display at this month’s Connect conference. Codenamed Hypernova, these glasses will include a small digital display in the right lens.

On Aug. 19, it was reported that the Hypernova smart glasses will be offered at a price starting at $800 before style variations or prescription lenses are added. The report added that the current Meta Ray-Ban glasses are priced at $200 to $400 and the Oakley smart glasses cost up to $500.

When Meta debuted its Orion AR glasses in September 2024, the company said the device is the “north star” of wearable connection.

PYMNTS reported at the time that due to advances in technology and material science allowing Meta to leverage a refractive material called silicon carbide to create holographic AR displays laid atop real-life surroundings, an improvement over the existing “passthrough” techniques used by current virtual reality (VR) devices, AR glasses are gearing up to potentially become more than just an ill-fated and cumbersome tech fad.

These devices will arrive at a time when artificial intelligence has been driving a smart glasses boom. Several tech giants and about a dozen smaller companies are making smart glasses and betting on the product to become the next popular connected wearable.

PYMNTS reported in February that these AI-powered smart glasses are encased in traditional frames of various styles rather than being the bulky AR/VR headsets of old.