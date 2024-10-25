B4B Payments US and Discover Partner on Virtual Corporate Cards

B4B Payments US will use the capabilities of the Discover Digital Exchange (DDX) to bring additional customizable domain restriction controls to its virtual corporate card offerings and payout solutions.

The new features are part of a new collaboration between B4B Payments US, a subsidiary of the Banking Circle Group, and Discover Global Network, B4B Payments US said in a Friday (Oct. 25) press release.

The collaboration marks a further step in an expansion into digital-first solutions for businesses by B4B Payments US, which provides corporate expense management and card issuing solutions, according to the release.

The company’s focus includes helping organizations manage corporate expenses, employee payouts and reward programs through virtual and physical card solutions, per the release.

“We’re very pleased to work with Discover Global Network, a brand noted for innovation in the payments industry,” Lori Breitzke, head of channel development and partner strategy at B4B Payments US, said in the release. “This strategic collaboration aligns with our mission to transform corporate payment solutions and is the result of Discover’s prominence in one-time use corporate-funded virtual cards, especially for solving supplier chain payments in the U.S.”

While the United States is digital and mobile, it’s not mobile-first in the same way as other markets, B4B Payments CEO USA Kieran Draper told PYMNTS in an interview posted Tuesday (Oct. 22).

“Cards still dominate at the point of sale, and consumers want options,” Draper said. “They don’t want to be limited to just one payment method.”

In March, B4B Payments and payments processor Thredd extended their partnership, with Thredd entering the U.S. debit and prepaid card issuing market.

“Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, B4B, who has operated in the U.S. since 2021, are now migrating their card payment processing to Thredd to further extend the companies’ partnership from the U.K. and Europe,” Thredd said in a March 19 press release. “B4B will use Thredd to process dual-branded Visa and STAR Network cards ensuring compliance with the country’s stringent debit processing regulations.”

Draper said in the release that working with Thredd in the U.S. was strategically important for his company as it gives B4B a single platform and processor for all programs in America, Europe and the U.K.

