CellPoint Digital Provides Payment Orchestration Services to Dominican Airline Arajet

CellPoint Digital will provide payment orchestration services to Arajet, an airline based in the Dominican Republic that serves 23 destinations in 16 countries in the Caribbean and the Americas.

This partnership will enable Arajet to centralize its payment processes and support a variety of alternative payment methods (APMs) in South America and Mexico, the companies said in a Tuesday (Sept. 10) press release.

“Our Payment Orchestration solution, developed to support global airlines in scaling organically, eliminates the need for Arajet to hold separate commercial agreements with APM providers,” CellPoint Digital CEO Kristian Gjerding said in the release. “Our platform also enables Arajet to activate new payment value-added services as new markets come online, generating additional revenue.”

In the first stage of the partnership, CellPoint Digital will enable installment card payments on Arajet flights, according to the release. This offering will provide travelers with greater flexibility, minimize the number of abandoned bookings and boost customer retention, the release said.

Arajet Founder and CEO Victor Miguel Pacheco Mendez said in the release that when seeking a payment partner, the airline sought one that could support its expansion and create efficiencies.

“In this way, CellPoint Digital is our ideal partner — their ecosystem of APMs matches payment preferences in our target markets, and its Payment Orchestration solution will create future efficiencies as we expand our route network into new geographies,” he said.

Demand for payment orchestration solutions like those offered by CellPoint Digital is surging in the commercial aviation, hospitality and overall travel industries, the company said in another recent press release.

In some other partnerships in this space announced over the last six months, CellPoint Digital teamed up with experience and mobility travel solutions provider GoNexus Group, Saudi Arabian airline Riyadh Air, Brazilian regional carrier VoePass and French airline La Compagnie.

La Compagnie Chief Financial Officer Caroline Petit said in a press release announcing the airline’s partnership with CellPoint Digital: “As we work to offer more routes and increase our service offerings, CellPoint Digital’s payment orchestration platform will streamline our integration with new acquirers, simplify digital wallet integrations, and enable us to offer a wide range of alternative payment methods that our customers are increasingly requesting.”