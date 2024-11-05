ExactEstate, Payabli Ink Payments Partnership

Property management platform ExactEstate has announced a new partnership with Payabli, a payment infrastructure platform, allowing the former to offer payment services to its users.

Through Payabli’s application programming interface, ExactEstate receives greater control over its payments business, enabling property management companies to improve payment processes, Payabli said in a Monday (Nov. 4) news release.

Payabli’s payment infrastructure will enable ExactEstate to streamline billing, accelerate payment collection, tap new sources of revenue and maintain control of its payments business, according to the release.

“As the property management landscape evolves, the partnership between ExactEstate and Payabli empowers property managers to focus on their core business while improving their payment processing capabilities,” Payabli added.

Matt Hoskins, CEO of ExactEstate, welcomed the collaboration.

“At ExactEstate, we were looking for a payments partner who understood the unique needs of property management companies,” Hoskins said. “Payabli’s robust platform and vertical-specific expertise made them the clear choice. This partnership will empower our clients to streamline payment processing, improve efficiency, and ultimately, deliver a better experience for their tenants and residents.”

Joseph Elias Phillips, co-founder and co-CEO of Payabli, expressed similar sentiments.

“Property Management is a complex vertical requiring nuanced, vertical-specific payment capabilities, which Payabli is uniquely suited to support,” Phillips said. “ExactEstate is quickly emerging as a leader in the multifamily and affordable housing segments, and we are thrilled to help them make payments a core part of their business model.”

In June, Payabli raised $20 million in a Series A round, and said it planned to use the capital to drive product development and reinforce security and scalability.

The company also plans to grow its customer base and enable its current software partners to integrate and activate easier and faster total processing volume, PYMNTS reported at the time.

“We’ve been resolute in our product vision of unifying pay in, pay out and pay ops via a single unified API since founding the company,” Payabli Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Product Architect William Corbera said in the release. “[S]oftware companies have become the modern distribution for payment processing and rely on modern solutions like Payabli to run their payments business.”

The funding round was led by QED Investors, with participation from existing investors TTV Capital, Fika Ventures and Bling Capital.