Paysafe and CellPoint Partner on Payment Orchestration for Travel Merchants

Paysafe partnered with CellPoint Digital to allow travel merchants to offer seamless payments to their customers.

The integration enabled by this collaboration will allow these merchants to connect to numerous acquirers through CellPoint Digital’s payment orchestration platform, the companies said in a Friday (Nov. 15) press release.

With this unified platform, travel merchants can access more individual acquirers and payment method providers in different markets, according to the release.

“As a key acquirer, we are committed to supporting and innovating alongside merchants, offering them access to our robust acquiring solutions, high acceptance rates, enhanced security terms and improved liquidity,” Arun Lal, senior director of sales, eCommerce at Paysafe, said in the release. “Orchestration platforms have become a popular strategy for the travel industry when accepting payments, and we are thrilled to spearhead this evolution with CellPoint Digital.”

Andy Sale, head of partnership at CellPoint Digital, said in the release the combination of Paysafe’s acquiring capabilities and CellPoint Digital’s payment orchestration platform will enable travel merchants to “streamline their payment processes, expand their global reach and ultimately provide a smoother experience for travelers.”

As consumer expectations shift and payments become more varied, airlines are beginning to see payments as a revenue driver and are considering moving from external service providers to internal, platform-based payment orchestration systems, CellPoint Digital CEO Kristian Gjerding told PYMNTS in an interview posted Nov. 7.

Payment orchestration allows airlines to use payments as an asset, delivering returns on the flow of money handled daily, Gjerding said. Airlines also see opportunities to increase return on investment (ROI) and efficiency by integrating payments.

Meanwhile, Paysafe, reported growth in core segments when reporting earnings Wednesday (Nov. 13).

During the quarter that ended in September, Paysafe’s merchant solutions volumes were up 8% to $32 billion, as revenues gathered 11% to $241 million; eCommerce volumes were up double-digit percentage points; and digital wallet volumes were 5% higher to $5.9 billion, with revenues gaining 4% to $191 million.

Within the digital wallet segment, the company recorded 7 million active users and 14 average transactions per active user — a figure that was up 16% year over year.