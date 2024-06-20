Pipe Adopts Peach Infrastructure to Scale Embedded Capital Product

Pipe is now using Peach Finance’s infrastructure to power and scale its embedded capital product.

As a modern capital platform, Pipe selected Peach, a servicing technology platform, as a key infrastructure provider in 2023 and now has its production instance up and running, the companies said in a Wednesday (June 19) press release.

“Pipe is committed to making capital and finance tools more accessible to small businesses,” Luke Voiles, CEO at Pipe, said in the release. “We lean on partners who are experts in their field, and servicing technology is a critical piece of that infrastructure. We have partnered with Peach to provide the flexibility to scale our embedded capital product.”

Pipe has offered its working capital solutions directly to businesses since 2020, focusing on providing fast, frictionless, dilution-free financing to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), according to the release.

In addition, the company recently announced an expanded capital-as-a-service solution that enables it to reach SMBs through an embedded offering for independent software vendors (ISVs) and payment companies, the release said.

When conducting the search for a servicing technology partner that led it to select Peach, Pipe was looking for a partner with a proven track record of performance with enterprise clients, with a product velocity that matches its own, and with a platform that provides the system of record for balance and payment management, per the release.

“One of Peach’s key differentiators is its API-first and fully configurable architecture,” the press release said. “Once Peach was identified as Pipe’s vendor of choice, Peach configured the product in a single week. Pipe then built the integration over the subsequent six weeks, dedicating just two engineers, and had their production instance up and running in under two months.”

By embedding financial solutions into the point-of-sale systems and software platforms that business owners rely on to run their daily operations, Pipe can connect small businesses with innovative capital and lending products that would have otherwise remained unobtainable, Voiles told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster in an interview posted June 11.

“The number one pain point for small businesses is access to capital,” Voiles said.

