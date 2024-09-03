Velera to Provide Debit Card Processing to HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union

Credit union service organization (CUSO) Velera will provide debit card processing support to HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, which delivers services to more than 132,000 members.

This marks an expanded partnership of the two organizations, as the CUSO already provides credit card processing support to the Honolulu-headquartered credit union, Velera said in a Tuesday (Sept. 3) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

“Velera aligns perfectly with our mission of providing member-friendly solutions and will serve as an ideal partner in helping us protect member assets and provide financial wellness and safety for our beneficiaries,” HawaiiUSA Chief Growth Officer Katey Mobley said in the release.

Kaleo Kuroda, chief operations officer at HawaiiUSA, added: “We are excited to have our debit cards incorporated into Velera’s fraud management solution and look forward to leveraging their expertise across the debit card landscape in helping us proactively mitigate fraud threats to our members.”

Velera, formerly PSCU/Co-op Solutions, serves more than 4,000 financial institutions across North America, according to the release. The CUSO’s product portfolio includes payment processing, fraud and risk management, data and analytics, digital banking, instant payments, strategic consulting, collections, ATM and POS networks, shared branching and member support via its contact centers.

Of the partnership with HawaiiUSA, Brian Scott, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Velera, said in the release: “Velera is pleased to expand our partnership, leveraging our industry-leading technology to help HawaiiUSA deliver a safe and secure experience for their members.”

This expanded partnership is the latest of several collaborations Velera has announced over the last three months. The CUSO also began providing contact center services and support to Civic Federal Credit Union, which serves local government employees and their families across North Carolina; began providing debit and credit card processing services and support to Utilities Employees Credit Union (UECU), which serves more than 50,000 members nationwide; and expanded its Co-op ATM network with the addition of cPort Credit Union, which serves more than 30,000 members in Maine’s southernmost counties.

Velera also introduced an identity security/authentication tool called IDCheck by Co-op on Aug. 1 and launched a new onboarding and project management platform in June.