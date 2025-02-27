Affirm Teams With Stitch Fix As Fashion Sales Climb 20%

Affirm has launched a partnership with online personal styling service Stitch Fix.

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider announced the collaboration Thursday (Feb. 27), noting that it comes as consumers increasingly use its service to buy from fashion brands.

“In October through December, fashion sales through Affirm were up 20% year-over-year, demonstrating a shift toward smarter, more responsible ways to pay for clothing and accessories,” Pat Suh, Affirm’s senior vice president of revenue, said in a news release. “To meet this increased consumer demand, we’re growing our network to include even more fashion merchants.”

According to the release, Stitch Fix clients who want to use the pay later method can choose Affirm at checkout and go through an eligibility check. If approved, these customers can choose a monthly payment plan that meets their needs.

Affirm said Stitch Fix is joining more than 45 fashion merchants who have added Affirm as a payment option in the last six months. Others in this group include The RealReal, Canada Goose, Net-a-Porter, Adidas and David’s Bridal.

This is happening as BNPL continues to make inroads with luxury brands, as PYMNTS wrote earlier this year, with wealthier households embracing pay-later options.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has shown that for around two-thirds of users, cash flow management is one of the chief benefits of BNPL. Roughly a third of users say pay-over-time options allow them to afford larger purchases.

Even the highest earners surveyed by PYMNTS Intelligence say they’re dealing with paycheck-to-paycheck pressures, with around half of households earning more than $100,000 and about a third of those making more than $200,000 annually falling into that paycheck-to-paycheck category.

For luxury merchants, making BNPL an option could be a smart move, as these brands have shed around 50 million customers over two years as shoppers look for lower prices.

“BNPL, we’d contend, is a way to make luxury goods (marked by rising prices) more palatable,” PYMNTS wrote.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS spoke in January with Noah Zamansky, vice president of product and tech and client experience at Stitch Fix, about the company’s use of artificial intelligence (AI).

“AI has been part of our journey since day one,” Zamansky said in an interview for the “When Chatbots Go Shopping 2025 Series.” “We believe that at the heart of our experience is that magic we provide when science and our stylists come together.”