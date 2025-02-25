Ascenda and Galileo Partner on Card Loyalty Programs

Ascenda and Galileo Financial Technologies have partnered to help banks, FinTechs and other brands launch card loyalty programs.

This collaboration brings together Ascenda’s loyalty and customer engagement solutions that facilitate loyalty integration, and Galileo’s financial technology platform that simplifies card issuing, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 25) press release.

“With this collaboration, our clients can launch compelling programs that seamlessly integrate with top-tier loyalty programs in travel, hospitality and beyond,” Ascenda Chief Commercial Officer Josh Berwitz said in the release.

Galileo Chief Product Officer David Feuer said in the release: “Together, we’re empowering organizations to launch loyalty-driven card programs that engage customers on a deeper level, enable faster time-to-market and drive meaningful results.”

Brands are always seeking innovative ways to enhance customer loyalty and streamline rewards redemption, recognizing that a seamless and engaging experience is crucial for retention, PYMNTS reported in September.

Ascenda said in September that it expanded its network to let its FinTech and banking clients redeem their reward points in partnership with Uber.

“This exciting partnership with Uber enables us to bring tangible rewards and redemption experiences at scale, delivering compelling value and stronger relationships between our financial services clients, our rewards partners and consumers,” Berwitz said in a press release at the time.

In May, Ascenda and Ramp partnered to connect Ramp’s financial automation platform and corporate card to Ascenda’s global rewards ecosystem, providing Ramp’s customers with more ways to redeem points earned on U.S. spend.

“By offering Ramp more ways to unlock value through their rewards program, they’re differentiating themselves from competitors with a premium proposition, enabling them to acquire more customers as well as drive higher usage and retention from existing customers,” Madeline O’Connor, senior vice president strategic clients at Ascenda, said in the release.

Meanwhile, Galileo CEO Derek White wrote in the PYMNTS eBook, “The Implications of Uncertainty” that businesses, financial institutions and FinTechs can reduce risk and capture opportunity by using technology and smart strategies to get the most from their data.

“We help all types of financial providers use technology to unlock critical insights hidden in their own customer data to they can identify and mitigate risks before they gain momentum and seize opportunities that transform financial services for businesses and their customers,” White wrote.