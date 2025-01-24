AWS and Booz Allen to Develop Digital Solutions for Federal Agencies

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Booz Allen Hamilton said in a Friday (Jan. 24) press release that they will work together to help federal agencies accelerate their digital transformation.

The companies’ expanded partnership and strategic collaboration will enable Booz Allen to offer these agencies “ready-made and reusable” enterprise-level digital solutions for cloud migration, cybersecurity, generative artificial intelligence and other areas, they said in the release.

“Through this expanded partnership with AWS, we are able to jointly create, invest in and scale solutions in new ways to transform missions, drive efficiencies and accelerate outcomes through technology,” Booz Allen Chief Technology Officer Bill Vass said in the release.

AWS and Booz Allen have worked together for years on projects for federal agencies, and in November announced a collaboration through the AWS Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance, according to the release.

Now, with AWS’ cloud services and Booz Allen’s technical and domain expertise, they will work together to develop and market solutions designed to help these agencies “drive innovation, speed decision-making, reduce costs and scale advanced technologies,” the release said.

These solutions will help federal agencies deter cyberattacks, deploy cloud services to remote environments, modernize and migrate IT infrastructure, and accelerate scientific discovery, per the release.

“Our partnership will enable Booz Allen to deliver cutting-edge solutions via the AWS Marketplace and further meet the evolving needs of the U.S. government,” Dave Levy, vice president of worldwide public sector at AWS, said in the release.

AWS CEO Matt Garman said Tuesday (Jan. 21) that it’s important for clients to understand that while it could take 12 to 48 months to deploy AI in their companies, engineers must already be thinking ahead to future capabilities two to four years out, since advancements in AI are moving so quickly.

Speaking before the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Garman also said data that is organized, labeled and set up in the cloud is critical because it feeds into generative AI’s large language models.

In December, Garman told the Wall Street Journal that “almost every” CEO and chief information officer has done at least 100 proofs of concept on generative AI use cases and now aims to focus on five or fewer that are most valuable.