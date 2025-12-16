Citi Turns to LSEG for ‘High-Quality Data’ and Analytics

Citi formed a data and analytics pact with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

The collaboration is designed to “deploy LSEG’s data, analytics and workflow solutions at enterprise scale” while bolstering Citi’s data foundations and “broader modernization efforts,” according to a Tuesday (Dec. 16) press release.

The multiyear agreement will see LSEG’s data and analytics support Citi’s “workflows across markets, investment banking, wealth, trading, risk, finance and compliance,” the release said.

“High-quality data underpins how we deliver for clients,” Citi Chief Client Officer David Livingstone said in the release. “This partnership with LSEG gives our teams a comprehensive, trusted base of intelligence that spans Citi’s franchise, strengthening how we design products, advise clients and execute on their behalf. By integrating LSEG’s data and analytics directly into our workflows, we can deliver sharper insights, faster responses and a more consistent client experience.”

The collaboration is also designed to strengthen Citi’s compliance, risk management and know your customer frameworks. With the help of LSEG’s World-Check risk-intelligence data, Citi will be able to improve the consistency, auditability and coverage of its onboarding and monitoring across markets, the release said.

Findings from the report suggested that blockchain solutions are now being designed with compliance, embedded identity and risk controls.

“This shift is not philosophical,” PYMNTS reported Tuesday (Dec. 16). “It is commercial. Without integrated security and identity controls, blockchain cannot move beyond experimentation in regulated markets. With them, it can, allowing on-chain financial and blockchain payment solutions to function within existing regulatory frameworks rather than outside them.”

The result is an emerging new class of networks that work to uphold the efficiency gains of distributed ledgers while still adhering to the standards required of systemically important financial infrastructure.

Meanwhile, LSEG announced earlier this month that it is teaming with OpenAI to bring its licensed financial data and analytics directly into ChatGPT.

The collaboration was designed to expand LSEG’s push to deliver artificial intelligence-ready data across financial markets.