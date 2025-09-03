Fizz and GoPuff Team To Provide College Grocery Deliveries

College-focused social app Fizz is reportedly entering the world of grocery delivery.

As TechCrunch reported Wednesday (Sept. 3), it’s part of a new partnership with delivery service GoPuff that lets students order things like snacks to groceries within the Fizz app in as quickly as 15 minutes.

“Gopuff was founded by college students and has long had a strong presence on campuses, so the synergy with Fizz was clear,” Fizz CEO Teddy Solomon told TechCrunch. “We share the same Gen Z DNA, and once conversations began, it was obvious this partnership would be a great fit. By combining Fizz’s community and extreme distribution with Gopuff’s ability to deliver essentials instantly, we are making student life easier.”

Launched in 2021, Fizz is available at more than 620 campuses across the U.S., letting students connect anonymously with others at their university and access a marketplace where they can purchase and sell items locally.

Solomon said users had long been requesting grocery delivery, and that students were already using the marketplace to coordinate group food and beverage delivery.

The TechCrunch report noted that while students could already use Gopuff to order groceries directly, Fizz argues the new integration makes things more convenient. The Fizz Store also offers pre-selected collections of groceries designed to simplify shopping, grouped into categories like “Gym” and “Study Fuel.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence—from the “How the World Does Digital” study—has shown that while 15% of consumers use online grocery subscriptions each week, that share nearly doubles to 28% among members of Gen Z.

This is a generation whose “life is, and has always been, fundamentally shaped by mobile and app-based ecosystems,” as PYMNTS wrote Wednesday.

Research from a separate PYMNTS Intelligence report—“The Gen Z Decoder Ring”—shows that members of this generation average 425 digital activity days per month, a striking metric that illustrates their layered engagement across overlapping channels. Practically speaking, this means a Gen Z consumer interacts with multiple platforms, multiple times a day, across categories that once were siloed, such as healthcare, entertainment, mobility and finance.

“To understand this generation’s habits is to grasp a profound shift in how digital has become not just a layer on top of life, but the architecture of a social and commercial life itself,” PYMNTS wrote.

The research found that Gen Z leads in eight of the 11 categories of digital life, averaging 92 digital activity days per month in entertainment, 63 in health and wellness, and 35 in mobility.