Klear.ai and Carepay Team for Streamlined Insurance Claims Disbursements

Policy, claims, risk and analytics platform Klear.ai is teaming with payment automation provider Carepay.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

This partnership is designed to embed Carepay’s insurance-industry focused digital disbursement technology into Klear.ai’s claims solution, letting organizations issue payments via ACH/EFT, virtual card, or check without switching systems, the companies announced Thursday (Aug. 21).

“This integration simplifies the final step in the claims life cycle, eliminating the need for external portals or manual processes,” the companies said in a news release. “By embedding payment capabilities within the core Klear.ai workflow, users can accelerate disbursements, reduce administrative effort, and improve vendor satisfaction.”

Designed for self-insured employers, third-party administrators, carriers and risk pools, this integration makes disbursement “a seamless, trackable” part of the claims experience, the companies said, bolstered by real-time insights and native artificial intelligence (AI) automation.

“Claims payments are one of the last manual gaps in a digital process,” said Pete Govek, chief revenue officer at Klear.ai. “This partnership removes that gap and gives our clients a smarter, faster way to complete the cycle — all within the platform they already trust.”

Instant disbursements, PYMNTS wrote last month, have quietly turned into a crucial part of how consumers manage their finances.

“What began as a convenient perk for occasional refunds or rewards has evolved into a vital income stream for millions,” that report said. “For younger generations and gig workers, instant payouts are no longer optional. They are essential for financial stability.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence charts the quickness of this shift in behavior. In 2020, just 16% of income and borrowing payments were instant. Jump forward five years and that share has almost tripled to 45%.

Weeks earlier, PYMNTS explored the dilemma facing insurers in digitizing operations: Do they take on the digital infrastructure and security challenges in-house, or do they buy other firms that have the proper expertise?

In an interview with PYMNTS, Sarah Owen, chief product officer at One Inc, said partnerships can help insurers provide the best customer experience, with benefits to modernizing the fund flows for all parties involved.

“Anytime the claim is out there for longer,” she said, “you’re paying for the insurers and paying for the car rentals. They might be paying for a hotel for someone that needs a place to live. The repairs get more expensive. The faster that you can close out the claim, the more important it is for the consumer, because they are waiting for their car and want it to be repaired. It also decreases the costs for the carriers.”