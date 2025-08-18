Mastercard and Worldpay Team to Streamline UAE Money Movement

Mastercard has launched a money movement partnership with Worldpay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The collaboration, announced Monday (Aug. 18), is designed to streamline money movement for consumers and businesses in the UAE through Mastercard Move.

“Through this collaboration, Worldpay Push-to-Card solution will enable a wide range of fast, seamless domestic and cross-border payouts to cards—from gig economy payouts and insurance claims to remittances and withdrawals of crypto proceeds, supported by Mastercard’s robust security services and infrastructure,” the companies said in a news release.

The release added that consumers will get faster access to funds, while businesses will get more efficient disbursement capabilities without having to share banking details. The solution also lets Worldpay’s merchants leverage their acquiring flows to finance payouts, simplifying operations and lessening their dependence on multiple providers.

The companies add that Worldpay’s Push-to-Card solution is already available for merchants in the U.S., U.K., Australia and European Union.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence from the “Global Digital Shopping Index: UAE Edition,” a collaboration with Visa Acceptance Solutions, has examined the country’s appetite for streamlined payment offerings.

It found that most consumers in the UAE want to seamlessly connect their shopping journeys across physical and digital channels and various devices.

The report showed that 53% of UAE shoppers used or wanted to use cross-channel shopping features at the merchant where they shop most often. In addition, a little more than two-thirds of consumers said they completed an online purchase with a mobile phone and shopped in-store with digital assistance from a mobile phone, the most out of the eight countries covered in the overall shopping index study.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS Intelligence collaborated with Worldpay earlier this year for the “Payments Optimization Tracker® Series” report, “Platform Power: The Growing Importance of Embedded Finance to SMB Success.”

That report spotlighted an inflection point across the Main Street landscape: 91% of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) said that software capabilities will be key to their growth strategies in 2025, with 65% saying they are willing to walk away from current vendors.

“The reason isn’t cost or poor customer service, but the absence of embedded financial services like payments, lending and banking,” PYMNTS wrote last month. “As these digital-native features become critical, satisfaction with integrated finance capabilities is emerging as the top predictor of vendor retention.”