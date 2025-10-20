NCR Voyix and WEX Team to Power Commercial Fuel Transactions

NCR Voyix has launched a fleet card transaction partnership with commerce platform WEX.

The collaboration is designed to enable WEX payment for commercial fuel transactions at NCR Voyix’s point-of-sale (POS) systems in the U.S., per a Monday (Oct. 20) news release.

Under this partnership, NCR Voyix’s payment gateway interface, Voyix Connect, will integrate with WEX for processing transactions for fleets using WEX fleet cards, the companies said in the release.

NCR Voyix says it plans to launch WEX card acceptance in 2026 as the company launches its cloud-based Voyix POS and fuel solutions across its base of more than 18,000 fuel stations.

NCR Voyix Chief Product Officer Nick East said the partnership is important to helping the company expand its solutions to service commercial fuel transactions.

“NCR plays a critical role in the experience for both customers and merchants using WEX products, and has the potential to accelerate the modernization of this infrastructure and deliver innovative new experiences,” WEX Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobility Growth Dylan Jones said. “Our collaboration is focused on delivering superior capabilities for those accepting WEX payments, with the ultimate aim of empowering merchants and fleets with greater control and optionality.”

In other fleet management news, PYMNTS recently interviewed Stefano Daneri, fleet ecosystem strategist at Fleetio, about the pressures facing a range of industries, including logistics, utility, construction and public service, such as rising costs for parts and labor.

Against this backdrop, the “adage that you have to spend money to make money is especially true for fleet-based businesses,” Daneri told PYMNTS. “When vehicles and equipment and personnel are your revenue engines, every dollar has to be spent really strategically.”

Meanwhile, PYMNTS spoke earlier this month with Eric Frankovic, president of Corporate Payments at WEX, about the role artificial intelligence (AI) is playing in cash flow management.

“AI gives [CFOs] cash flow management in a really active sense — real-time visibility, actively spotting trends and risks as they happen,” Frankovic said during a discussion for the B2B PYMNTS 2025 event, “B2B.AI: The Architecture of Intelligent Money Movement.”

In today’s hyper-connected business world, that report added, the notion of reacting to last week’s numbers already feels outdated for forward-thinking leaders.

“You don’t have to wait for reports. You don’t have to depend on sort of a static snapshot that occurred in the past,” Frankovic said. “These signals are coming in real time and you can make decisions based off them.”